Gift-giving presents a conundrum. Is it better to give something useful, such as a 112-bit screwdriver set, or something whimsical, such as a cat-sized iron throne? There is no right answer. That's why our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, curated by Post reporters and editors, includes suggestions at both ends of the practicality spectrum. With a wide range of gift ideas in nine categories - we've even included some that are functional and fun - this guide will make the process just a little bit easier.
For the weekend bakers, home cooks and dinner party hosts in your life, consider these sweet gift ideas - edible and otherwise.
Lagusta's Luscious: Cranberry Orange Caramels
Give the gift of seasonal flavors with these fruity, citrusy sweets. They also happen to be vegan and ethically made, making them a delicious and thoughtful present. $20.
Cloudberries: Epicurean Jigsaw Puzzle
If you want to give someone a good after-dinner activity, try a 1,000-piece puzzle featuring food scenes that are almost as beautiful as the meal they just prepared. Made from recycled materials. $20.33.
Kuhn Rikon: Swiss Easy Clean Peeler
America's Test Kitchen Pick. Every home cook needs a vegetable peeler in their arsenal, but good ones are tough to find. This one is lightweight, sharp, durable and includes a brush to clean the blade. $7.
Cereria Introna: Ricotta Candle
This candle looks good enough to eat. It's a quirky tablescape addition for anyone in your life who loves to entertain and has a soft spot for cheese. $34.
Papier: Hanging Fruits Recipe Journal
Give this helpful journal to the home cook you know who's constantly tinkering with measurements and ingredients to make a recipe their own. $35.
Cornishware: Blue Egg Cups
These quintessentially British blue-and-white-striped egg cups will make your recipient's breakfast feel like a special occasion every morning. $34.99 for a set of four.
Diaspora Co.: Chai Kit
This one's for the loved one with a chai habit. Give them all the tools to make the best cup they've ever had from their own kitchen. $75.
Instant Pot: Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
The versatile Vortex Plus is several appliances in one: Use it to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate your food and still have counter space to spare. $129.99.
Burlap & Barrel: Spice Club annual subscription
Spice up someone's life with this subscription that includes four seasonal shipments of four full-size single-origin spices, such as toasted onion, herbes de Provence and black lime. $180.
Bodum: Bistro Recycled Plastic Lunch Box with Cutlery
A colorful lunch box is a fun and practical present for anyone in your life, young or old. Also includes movable dividers, a lidded container and a three-piece cutlery set. $16