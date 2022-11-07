One month.
If you had one month to live, what would you do?
Most likely, you’d change your priorities. You’d focus on the people that mattered most, on making sure they knew your deepest desires for them. You’d finish things that would benefit those you were leaving behind.
In the same vein, if you knew you only had a month to live on Guam, what would you do?
That’s the question I’m now answering. As of today, we have just under one month to go before our projected departure date from Guam.
Projected date.
As of today, it is not yet written in sand, let alone stone. But I have to trust that somehow it will all come together.
In the meantime, while much time must be spent tying up loose ends (just how many doctors have records on us?), I am wondering how I can best use the rest of my time to focus on all I have loved about this island for so long.
I need to take the around-the-island ride again and have lunch at Jeff’s Pirates Cove.
Or perhaps I should go north to Ritidian.
I’d love to go to Marbo Cave, but that was trashed by a “sustainable” energy project. (What are we really sustaining? Certainly not the natural beauty of the island.)
I’d love to go on a dozen boonie stomps because in all the years I’ve been here, I’ve not availed myself of them. I’ve only managed to go up Mount Jumullong Manglo once. I’ve not even made it to Talo'fo'fo' Falls.
Sigh.
That’s because my second life on Guam has been tied up with children - home-schooled children, disabled children, foster children. I’ve been involved in nonprofits that address home schooling and disabilities. I’ve not had time to figure out how you get kids with bad legs to fun places like Sigua Falls or Tarzan Falls.
So it is likely that this last month will be consumed with more of the same.
I must finish plans to get one of those bad legs fixed in Hawaii. I must make sure we are ready to transition the dynamic duo out of foster care. I must keep packing books, because I’m not finished home schooling.
But somehow, I still plan to sit down with some of the people who matter most, to give them my thanks and say my farewells.
It will be a long goodbye, in a too-short month.