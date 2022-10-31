It’s admirable that twin brothers Davon and Travon Wood are walking around the country to raise awareness of the foster care system.
But as a foster parent, I really wonder what good it does.
Awareness of anything - breast cancer, Down syndrome, employment of the disabled, foster care or whatever - is not action. Nothing happens simply from being “aware.”
Knowing is not doing. And even though we like to say, “knowledge is power,” that’s not really true. Knowledge often just “puffs up,” as the Apostle Paul noted. Unless that knowledge takes action, it’s useless.
The foster care system needs people who want to do right by children and their parents, and laws that enable them to do that.
Recently, I gave a testimony on Bill 299-36, a law that would give Child Protective Services more teeth when it comes to getting kids out of foster care and into permanent homes. It would enable faster termination of parental rights, so children could be adopted sooner. It’s needed legislation.
But I was disappointed at that hearing because so few testified, and even fewer senators were present. Only two senators were there for the entire hearing, while one floated in and out.
There were just four presenters. I was the only foster parent there, but I was the one who needed to be there.
When we talk about lingering in the foster care system, my boys - who are disabled - are the champions.
As of this writing, one has been in foster care 5,347 days; his younger brother has been in the system 5,164 days, since birth. That’s over 14 years!
My boys spent six and five years in the “temporary” shelter before they came to me. They have been with me nine years.
It’s complicated to explain why they are still foster status, but it has to do with the system. If the system had worked well, they would have been adopted longer before I ever had the opportunity to be their mother.
Even though I truly am their mother, I have not changed their status. Once I do, GovGuam washes its hands of them, and I am left to cover the entire bill for a three-month-long surgical procedure that one requires. In some states, those who adopt out of foster care get continued financial assistance. Not here.
Once the recovery is complete, I will take action.
To finally get them out of foster care. To finally make them mine.