Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra to perform Best Song nominees at Oscars

The Oscars know it’s best to “Be Alive” and “No Time To Die.”
Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra, four of the five nominees for best original song, will perform their nominated songs at the Oscars on Sunday.
Van Morrison, the fifth nominee, was invited but passed because he’s on tour, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a press release.
Late Monday, reports leaked that Beyonce would be performing “Be Alive” from “King Richard” as part of the ceremony. Those reports included a note that the performance would be staged on Compton tennis courts where Venus and Serena Williams played as kids. The Academy did not confirm that Tuesday.
Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name; Reba McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” and Sebastian Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.”
While the smash hit from “Encanto,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” was not nominated for an Oscar, it will also be performed during the ceremony.
Van Morrison was nominated for “Down To Joy” from “Belfast.”
The Oscars, with “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler in attendance, will be televised at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.