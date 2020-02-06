If you’re looking for a different way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your true love – perhaps all you need is a change of scenery.
The Guam Windward Memorial in Yona welcomes you to a new option with the Valentine’s Food Truck Rally. The event will be from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the cemetery.
“It’s a bit unusual,” organizers acknowledged in a press release. They note that the Guam Windward Memorial wants to “change the way we think about cemeteries by providing a beautiful garden setting to celebrate and honor every facet of life.”
“Over the past several years we’ve had kite-flying contests, Mes Chamoru programs, Christmas caroling, and many other fun events and the response has been very positive – every event gets bigger and better than the last and people keep coming back for more!” stated Tes Soriano-Salas, vice president of Operations.
Guam Windward Memorial, Sorensen Media Group and Mañe'lu have teamed up for the event.
Mañe'lu, the former local branch of the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, is a local nonprofit that has been enriching the lives of children throughout the island by providing excellence in one-to-one mentoring, educational programs, and support services for families facing adversity, the press release stated.
“Our focus is families, and we want to find ways to give back and make lives better here on Guam,” the press release stated. “We will have a raffle during the day with prizes ranging from coupons for the different food trucks to a romantic couple’s spa day and more.”
There will be more than 10 food trucks, including A&L BBQ, Songge Pizza, Coco’s Sweet Treats, Hafa Adai Lemonade, Guam Snowie, Tropic Treats and more offering everyone’s favorite Valentine’s goodies, the release stated. Guahan Sustainable Culture also has joined the celebration hosting a Beer Garden to pair with the yumminess coming from the food trucks.
Organizers note that Joey Atalig from The Food Truck “has stepped up to help make sure we have a lot of trucks participating.”
“As an added bonus for everyone, participants who bring a donation to help Mañe'lu will receive coupons to use at any of the participating food trucks during the rally,” the press release stated.
In addition to the food trucks, there will be a kids’ jump, strolling magicians, free face painting, and balloon art. Sorensen Media also will be announcing their grand prize winner of the Cutest Couple contest, though you must be present to win.