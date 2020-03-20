The government of Guam is aggressively implementing its planned COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission of the virus on Guam, according to the latest update from the Joint Information Center.
To date, 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more samples are being taken daily at local clinics and hospitals.
Public Health continues tracing the 12 positive cases to determine who may have come into close contact with the individuals including family members and co-workers who will be quarantined and actively monitored for 14 days.
The confirmed cases remain in isolation.
The Guam Memorial Hospital meanwhile is working to determine how many staff came in direct contact with a patient who was being treated in a private room on the third floor, Medical-Surgical Inpatient Adult Unit, for several days before officials learned he had the COVID-19 virus.
In a circular issued to all hospital employees, GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said it was her role and obligation to inform the staff of a recent incident that "may have exposed" some of the workers to the COVID-19 virus, especially those who were in direct and close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.
It was only when a radiological procedure was completed a few days later that the physician determined the individual may have had the COVID-19 virus infection.
The wing and private room where the patient was admitted has been sanitized as is the standard process for infection control, according to a press release from the hospital.
Salvation Army programs open
Salvation Army programs remain open to help those residents in need.
The Lighthouse Recovery Center (LRC), Family Services Center, Client Child Food Pantry, and Administration are taking appointments for assistance in Tiyan. The Salvation Army also continues services in terms of picking up and distributing prepared food and delivering to senior’s homes.