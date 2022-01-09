Disney World: Typhoon Lagoon reopens with the new year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is reopening Typhoon Lagoon as the new year dawns. The water park had been closed since the beginning of the resort’s pandemic shutdown in March 2020.
Disney lists popular attractions such as Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Miss Adventure Falls, Castaway Creek, Humunga Kowbunga and the surf pool as returning upon reopening. It will also restart surf lessons and private bookings, which be available as of Jan. 7.
Blizzard Beach, Disney World’s other water park, reopened in early March, but it closed for refurbishment starting Jan. 1, according to WDW’s’ official website.
The Jan. 2 reopening also comes with new snacks, including Dole Whip character cones (adults can mix in tequila, coconut rum or dark rum), Walt’s chili nachos at Snack Shack and a birthday cake soft serve ice cream offering in a white chocolate-dipped cone at Happy Landings.
The park will also sell 50th-anniversary items, including a popcorn bucket and a refillable mug.
Disney’s website lists one-day water park tickets selling for $69 ($63 for ages 3-9).