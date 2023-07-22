Fire up the fun: 4 summer barbecue ideas

(TNS) - Much like fireworks and hot dog-eating contests are synonymous with the Fourth of July, barbecue is synonymous with summer. With warmer weather, school on hiatus and vacation days being used, uniting friends and family for outdoor feasting is an opportunity not to be missed.
Over the past few years, barbecue has taken creative turns, adopting trends and tastes from a many different cultures and regional cuisines. Before the summer slips away, entreat your company to a barbecue bonanza to fill their bellies and memories.
A Caribbean encounter
Some of barbecue’s earliest origins come from the Caribbean. And while the flavors of the island region vary depending on locales, one recipe commonly shared is jerk seasoning. Many jerk seasonings consist of combinations of onion or onion powder, garlic or garlic powder, allspice, cloves, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme and pepper (sometimes adding elements such as scallions, berries and chilies).
The key, most Caribbean barbecue enthusiasts recommend, is that once you’ve finished coating your desired grill item with jerk seasoning, let it marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
A major plus of jerk seasoning is its versatility; it can coat chicken, seafood — shrimp is especially tasty — and even vegetables. To round out the rest of your island-inspired menu, visit IslandOriginsMag.com for full recipes to Caribbean barbecue favorites like grilled corn and pineapple and more.
The perfect Korean barbecue
Part of the Korean barbecue experience is sharing in the actual cooking experience at the table. So, while you certainly can grill many Korean barbecue dishes on the outdoor barbecue grill, gathering around a tabletop grill hones back to the traditional experience.
Among Korean barbecue meats, bulgogi is perhaps one of the most popular and well known. The recipe typically consists of thinly sliced beef, such as ribeye and sirloin steaks, as noted by Pressey. Maangchi.com provides an easy-to-follow bulgogi marinade with Asian pear, onion puree, minced garlic, minced ginger, green onion, brown sugar, black pepper, toasted sesame oil and thinly sliced carrot. You can also find a vegetarian shiitake mushroom version of the dish on the site.
Of course, a host of other items can and usually do go into a traditional Korean barbecue meal, including kimchi made with napa cabbage, often seasoned with salt, sugar, scallions, ginger, garlic and Korean red pepper powder; steamed egg; corn cheese and fish cakes as examples.
Once you have your lineup of Korean barbecue cooking elements, make sure to acquire the necessary table tools for guests, such as chopsticks and tongs for cooking and retrieving items off the grill.
Bringing Brazil to your backyard
While you may not have the luxury of a full-wait staff trained and adept at slicing sections of juicy meats to each of your guests, you can still mimic the Brazilian (or churrasco) barbecue from home. In terms of meat dishes, you can cook several classic Brazilian options using simple bamboo skewers.
EspetoGrill.com suggests going with garlic sirloin churrasco — usually prepared with a combination of vegetable oil, water, garlic, lime juice and coarse sea salt — cutting the meat into 1- to 2-inch cubes (marinating for up to 20 minutes before grilling).
In addition to one or more meat dishes, include Brazilian cheese bread, polenta and Brazilian rice among other staples to add authenticity and deliciousness to your Brazilian barbecue experience.
Pairing popular staples
From the time barbecue was adopted in the U.S. to now, the best regional barbecue style has remained a topic of heated debate, with the most popular being Texas, the Carolinas, Memphis and Kansas City. This summer, consider taking this quad-regional debate to your own backyard for a Battle of the Backyard barbecue. Group guests according to a barbecue region and have them grill to their hearts’ content. After sampling the fruits (meats?) of their labor, everyone can decide which style is best.
Check out Twistdq.com for insight into what each region is known for. According to the site, Texas claims a stake on sweet and hot brisket; the Carolinas are known for their pulled pork; Memphis for smoked-meat renditions and Kansas City for its burnt ends.
When plotting menu items, be sure to put great thought into differentiating barbecue sauces and sides, with these examples in mind:
Texas: fried okra, collard greens, hush puppies, creamed corn, macaroni and cheese.
Carolinas: corn pudding, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread.
Memphis: potato salad, fried pickles, grits and cornbread with cheese and peppers.
Kansas City: baked macaroni and cheese, pickles, white bread, baked beans.