A bowl of goodness you'll want to make again and again

KITCHEN KEEPER: This Spinach lasagna soup is a kitchen keeper and has been appreciated for its calming sense of stability and for being a good source of nourishment. Tom McCorkle/For The Washington Post

A pot of hot soup is a sustaining pillar of my home cooking most of the year. Having a batch of it in my refrigerator, ready to be rewarmed as a meal in a bowl or a snack in a mug, provides not only a calming sense of stability but also a tangible well of nourishment. Experimenting with different soups is – arguably pathetically – my idea of fun, so I am often simmering something new. But there are also soups I make again and again – the most requested ones that, over time, have earned the coveted title of Family Favorite.

Make room at the top, because this recipe is destined to join those in the position of honor. Everyone who has tried it has gone crazy for it. I'm not entirely surprised, because it embodies the satisfying flavors and textures of lasagna, a reliably crowd-pleasing dish.

The soup's tomato-y broth wafts with garlic, oregano and basil. Italian-style poultry sausage flavors it further and offers meaty bites throughout, while lasagna noodles, broken up into the pot to cook until al dente, give hearty substance. Fresh spinach tossed in at the end of cooking provides dashes of emerald color and vegetable nutrition.

Served with a contrasting dollop of cool, creamy ricotta, and a sprinkle of Parmesan and fresh basil, it's an alluring bowl of goodness that I know will be on permanent repeat.

