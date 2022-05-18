A spicy shrimp stew with roots in Mauritius

No matter where they hail from, part of the appeal of skillet dishes is the fact they get dinner on the table in no time, usually with just a handful of ingredients.
This spicy shrimp dish has roots that reach all the way to the island nation of Mauritius, east of Madagascar. A tasty blend of European, African, Chinese and Indian influences, Mauritius cuisine features a lot of fresh seafood. Much of it is enlivened with rich spices like ginger, garlic and thyme, and chile also is a key player.
After a quick sear in the pan, shrimp is softly poached in a mildly spicy Creole tomato sauce made from fresh tomatoes flavored with minced ginger, garlic, onion and cilantro stems. It's served with even more cilantro – you have to be a fan – and a sprinkle of green scallions.
The recipe calls for extra-large shrimp, but I used colossal (15 per pound) because it was on sale. For more bite, season the shrimp with a little more cayenne, or add a pinch or two to the tomato sauce. Serve with steamed white rice.