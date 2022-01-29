A well-stocked pantry can be the key to creating cuisines from across Asia

Each week The Washington Post Food staff fields questions about all things edible. Recently, Hetty Lui McKinnon and Lisa Lin joined the chat to lend their Asian cooking expertise. Here are edited excerpts:
Question: I'd like to start making more Asian food (I guess pan-Asian is more accurate). I have a few things I associate with Asian cookery (tamari, ginger, garlic, etc). I know I need to buy some black vinegar. But what are the essential pantry ingredients?
Answer: It depends upon which cuisine you are looking to cook, as ingredients tend to vary from one Asian culture to another. For example, in Indonesian cuisine, kecap manis is essential. In Chinese culture, fundamental ingredients to me are rice vinegar, black vinegar (as you say), dark and light soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, dried shiitake mushrooms (which you can use to make a really quick umami broth from), Shaoxing wine, seaweed. Generally, fermented pastes like miso paste, gochujang, doubanjjiang are really useful for flavor.
- Hetty Lui McKinnon
Q: As I read your response, I realize I do have many of the ingredients you mentioned. Can you tell me more about the differences between dark and light soy sauce please?
A: Dark and light soy sauce are actually very different. Dark adds a caramelly, deeper flavor but is actually less salty, and is usually if you want to deepen the color of what you are cooking. Whereas soy sauce is lighter in color but saltier.
- H.L.M.
A: Just wanted to add, the flavor of dark soy sauce is usually a lot stronger, think more fermented. Personally, and I don't know if Hetty agrees, I don't use dark soy sauce on its own. It's usually in combination with other ingredients.
- Lisa Lin
A: I agree with Lisa. Usually in cooking. I'm trying to think of occasions when we ate it as a dipping sauce growing up and I can only recall using it as a dipping sauce for steamed rice noodles (Cheung fun).
- H.L.M.
Q: For medical reasons, I need to watch my salt intake. How to deal with this in stir fries without compromising taste?
A: I recommend increasing aromatics like garlic and ginger to give natural flavor. Spices are great too. If I'm stir-frying a protein like tofu, I will give it a dusting of five spice powder to add flavor. Top your stir-fry with fresh herbs like green onions and cilantro.
- H.L.M.
Q: I have a ceramic, electric stovetop and a flat-bottomed carbon steel wok. I'm no longer finding an advantage of using a wok vs a sautéed pan. I have to work in multiple batches, which takes away a lot of the appeal of using a wok, as it takes forever to make 1 dish.
Should I give up my wok, hotbox the heat settings on my stove, finish things with a blowtorch on the patio, or just be patient and work in batches that take 30 minutes? I had a stainless steel wok (useless and everything stuck to it) and a T-fal wok which was okay but I didn't like the Teflon coating anymore. Is a carbon steel wok okay on an electric stove or am I doing something wrong?
A: There are two factors here: (1) the intensity of the heat you're cooking on and (2) the size of the wok. If your wok isn't really that big, then you'd probably have to work in batches so that your food gets a nice sear instead of just steaming. I'd also make sure that you are cooking on pretty high heat. From my experience, I get better results when I'm cooking on a gas stove vs. electric. Of course, that would be difficult to adjust in your situation. I might consider getting a wider wok.
- L.L.
Q: Just recently returned from a trip to Jordan where I purchased a lot of delicious and fragrant handmade za'atar. Other than using it on bread dipped in olive oil, what do you suggest? I'd like some recommendations for main dishes or sides.
A: I like to roast vegetables such as cabbage or cauliflower with it, as well as roasting a chicken that's been rubbed in a mixture of za'atar, salt and pepper (taste the za'atar first, because the salt amount can vary).
- Olga Massov
Q: I have a question about bacon grease/fat. I have at least 12 ounces of strained bacon fat in a sealed container in my fridge. It has been there for several months. Aaron said in an article to keep used cooking oil for a short period of time. What about bacon fat? Since it was rendered out of cooked bacon, is it on the same time clock, or is it good indefinitely?
A: Leftover bacon fat can last for about a year in the fridge (and even longer in the freezer).
- Aaron Hutcherson
Q: At what point do onions need to be tossed? I had a bag of onions on the counter in which one had some black spots on the outside of the peel (which could be washed off) and another had a bruised part (which I cut off). Almost all of them had green shoots growing inside the onion (which I pulled out and tossed). The onions are all now in a bowl in the fridge. Are all of these safe to cook and eat? I hate to waste food but I also don't want to make anyone (including myself) sick.
A: I've always used the onions with green shoots (and repurposed green shoots in lieu of scallions). We toss (compost) our onions only if they start getting soft and the smell becomes really rancid, instead of sharp and oniony. It's a dull, funky (not in a good way), musty kind of smell.
- O.M.
Q: Last weekend, for the first time in about two years, I baked bread. I bought a new jar of yeast, and I put the dough in my oven (warmed to about 100 degrees) to rise. It took a very long time to double in size. For the second rise, I let it rise for maybe two hours and it really didn't rise sufficiently. What should I do differently next time? I will try again this weekend. More yeast? Let it proof more before adding it to the dough? More kneading?
A: There's still a lot I'd want to know. What kind of bread was it? How was it kneaded? Here are a few initial thoughts:
Your proofing situation may have been too warm. Most ovens can't be set to anything lower than 170 degrees. So wondering how you knew it was at 100. Did you turn the oven on briefly and then turn it off and check with an oven thermometer? It's possibly it continued to warm up and or retain heat, in which case you might have killed the yeast, which starts to happen around 135-ish degrees. But even at 100 degrees, you may have prompted the yeast to act too fast -- before there was enough gluten structure to support the gases it was releasing.
If you have a chilly house, you can try what I do, which is just briefly warm the oven using the oven light. It's less intense than the actual element. Most bread doughs are happy at warm room temp, 75 to 80 degrees. Enriched breads can tolerate a little warmer, but I would not shoot for 100 for anything.
If temperature wasn't the issue, though I suspect it may have been, then it could have been under-kneading, yes.
- Becky Krystal