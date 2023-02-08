Vermicelli Rice with Spinach and Cashews

Adapted from "Vegan Africa" by Marie Kachouchia (The Experiment, 2022).

Active time: 15 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes

4-6 servings

Note: If using regular spinach, roughly chop it.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted cashews

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 scallions, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

1 1/4 cups white rice, preferably basmati or jasmine, rinsed until the water runs clear and drained

4 ounces vermicelli or angel hair pasta, broken into 1-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, or more as needed

3 cups no-salt-added vegetable broth, divided (may also use homemade)

1 pound baby spinach (see Note)

2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

In a large, dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast the cashews until they become dark brown in spots, about 2 minutes. Keep the pan moving, as they can burn quickly. Transfer the cashews to a bowl.

Return the skillet to the stovetop and reduce the heat to medium. Add the oil, followed by the scallions and garlic, and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the rice, vermicelli, curry powder, ginger, sugar and salt, and stir to combine. Add 2 1/2 cups of the broth and increase the heat to high to bring to a boil. Cover the skillet, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook until the broth is absorbed and the rice is mostly cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Add the spinach, a handful at a time, and stir it into the rice until it starts to wilt. Keep adding handfuls of spinach until it is all incorporated, then add the parsley and the remaining 1/2 cup of the broth. Cover and cook until the spinach is wilted and the rice is fully cooked, another 3 minutes.

Serve hot, with cashews sprinkled on top of each portion.

Per serving (1 1/3 cups), based on 6. Calories: 379; Total Fat: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 347 mg; Carbohydrates: 59 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 12 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

It is infinitely surprising to me the connections you can make through food.

I grew up as a committed omnivore in rural Central Florida in the 1980s, and I wouldn't have necessarily expected to be hit with a visceral taste memory as I was flipping through "Vegan Africa" by Marie Kacouchia. But I made a hard stop when I saw her recipe for Vermicelli Rice with Spinach and Cashews. Initially, it was because carb-based dishes always earn my undivided attention. This one kept it.

Kacouchia talks about how the dish was a favorite of hers growing up in Ivory Coast in West Africa, and says she added spinach to the rice-vermicelli mix when she started making it for herself.

I'm going to warn you, the connection may seem tenuous, but here is where her story immediately took me:

When I was in high school, my mom started working outside the home. As the oldest of three kids, I was tasked with cooking dinner for my siblings a few nights a week. At least once a week, that meant I made what became my specialty: chicken with barbecue-flavored Shake 'n Bake with sides of canned spinach (doused in vinegar) and a box of Rice-A-Roni.

If you're not familiar with Rice-A-Roni – well, I'm pretty surprised because I considered it one of the major food groups until I was about 20, but here's a primer: It's rice with broken vermicelli in it. You saute them for a couple minutes until the pasta browns, then add a seasoning packet and water to cook it. Pretty simple.

The nights I made that meal, I always thought the chicken was fine, but I loved the rice, and I used to mix the spinach into it on my plate. I knew virtually nothing about cooking or the cuisines of various cultures, but I always liked how the texture of the pasta was a little different than that of the rice, and then how the spinach added a different dimension to the pairing.

I can't remember the last time I bought a can of spinach, much less a box of Rice-A-Roni, but reading this recipe put the taste of that combination in my brain in a way that left only one option: I had to make it.

You can guess where this is heading. It was terrific. Kacouchia, who writes that the dish she enjoyed as a child originated in Lebanon before being adopted through West Africa, doesn't call for browning the vermicelli, so I tamped down my impulse to do that. Curry powder and ginger add personality to the broth, and wilting the fresh spinach into the rice codifies the personal preference I developed decades ago.

The cashews fill the protein role from the chicken in a way that makes a lot of sense for the way I like to cook lately. I haven't done it yet, but I've even considered embellishing the roasted nuts with a dry barbecue seasoning, and maybe hitting the final dish with a dash of vinegar, slightly bending Kacouchia's memory just enough to meet my own.

Maybe I'll do that sometime when my brother and sister come over for dinner.

