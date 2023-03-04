I consider myself a guacamole minimalist, typically making mine with just ripe avocado, lime, salt, jalapeño and cilantro, so I was taken aback by how much I enjoyed it embellished with bits of fresh pineapple, pomegranate and chipotle chile at a favorite Mexican restaurant years ago. The contrast of the sweet fruit and spicy, smoky pepper, carried by the creamy avocado, lit me up. Since then, though I stick to my beloved basic recipe most of the time, I have turned to that fruity-chile combo again and again, not just for guacamole, but as a flavor inspiration for meals such as this one.
In this recipe, all of those guacamole ingredients, plus tender, shredded chicken breast are layered onto crisped corn tortillas - tostada-style. Rather than being fried, here they are brushed with oil and baked for a more healthful take. The crispy tortillas are then smeared with avocado, which has been mashed with lime and salt, then showered with finely diced fresh pineapple and pomegranate seeds, plus a crunch of jicama or radish. You could switch up the fruit if you'd like - diced mango or grapes would be nice.
The spicy element comes into play as the seasoning for the shredded chicken. To make it, you rub skinless, boneless chicken breast with a chile powder-based spice mixture - I prefer chipotle chile powder because it brings me back to my original guacamole inspiration, but a regular chili powder blend will work, too, with a pinch of cayenne to match the heat of the chipotle. (Use more or less cayenne to taste.) The seasoned chicken is "oven-poached" in a covered baking dish until it is cooked through, a favorite method of mine, which I find to be a foolproof way to achieve perfectly tender "poached" poultry.
When the chicken is cool enough to handle you shred it with forks and stir it with its chile-infused juices, then pile it onto the tostadas. Served topped with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream and sprinkled with cilantro, it's a fun and healthful meal you get to eat with your hands. Be prepared to get messy, in a good way, as you enjoy the confetti of colors, and layers of flavor and textures - crispy, creamy, juicy, sweet and spicy - in this meal that's anything but basic.