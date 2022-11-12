A few years after the author and cooking show host Molly Yeh moved from Brooklyn to a farmstead on the border of North Dakota and Minnesota, she adopted a flock of chicks and named them all Macaroni. It was just one more charming chapter in the charming life Yeh has blogged about, and writes about in her latest book, "Home Is Where the Eggs Are."
"Our chickens, all named Macaroni, are still well and laying!" she writes. "Their eggs, and in general any egg that comes from a chicken with a name and lots of space to forage, have bright yellow yolks and so much flavor."
Yeh's longstanding love affair with all things egg-related is why I wanted to feature an egg recipe from her new book, ideally one that would work for brunch as well as dinner. Voilà: Goat Cheese and Dill Baked Eggs.
"This egg dish is kiiiiiinda like a souffle but way more casual, making it an ideal Saturday brunch," Yeh writes. Served with crusty bread on the side, and maybe a green salad, it doubles as a filling dinner.
"You just whisk all the week's leftover herbs with eggs and goat cheese, pour it into a pool of butter (which creates a crisp crust), top lavishly with flaky salt (don't forget this!), and eat immediately," Yeh explains about how the recipe comes together. The melted butter at the bottom of the dish gives the eggs a lovely, toasted flavor and crunchy edges.
The first time I made these eggs, I had them with a salad tossed with a green goddess dressing. What can I say? I love herbs! Leftovers, sliced, made a great breakfast sandwich the next morning. Yeh recommends spreading the hot, creamy baked eggs on toast "to feel like you're eating a strata with more textural variety."
Use the freshest eggs you can find, since they're the star here. I get my eggs from a stall at my farmers market called Sunnyside because, unlike Yeh, I don't have chickens named Macaroni!
But I do love to make food that's easy and heartwarming. As Yeh writes in her introduction, "This book is a collection of recipes that we love to eat on a regular basis. ... It's food that I find satisfaction in serving to my family on any old day; no celebrations or special guests or even pants are required to get the most out of these recipes."
Ditto for these creamy, herby baked eggs.