Brazilians of Japanese descent plan soy sauce-based future

(Japan News) — "Kannan shinku o norikoete ..." intoned a student in a classroom of Kai Japanese Language School in mid-July. Third-generation Japanese-Brazilian Vivian Yurie Uemura listened to a classmate read aloud about overcoming hardships and followed along intently with her own textbook. The text traces the history of game company Nintendo Co. and is filled with words that even native speakers of Japanese find difficult to read.
Uemura is a diligent student who prepares carefully and always keeps up with the class. She was born into a farming family in southern Brazil, where soybeans, wheat and corn grow on farms as far as the eye can see. Whenever she surveys this vast landscape, she remembers her grandfather, Yukimitsu.
Yukimitsu went to Brazil from Kumamoto Prefecture in 1929, shortly after his birth. Though he had no memories of Japan, Yukimitsu cherished the traditions of his home country. He would pray every day at the Buddhist altar in the family home. On New Year's Day, his relatives gathered to pound mochi rice cakes and eat them with soy sauce and sugar. Even after his death 14 years ago at age 80, his family continued to serve Japanese dishes such as miso soup and sukiyaki at the dining table.
Uemura, 31, first visited Japan eight years ago, and was surprised that the washoku Japanese cuisine served in Brazil and Japan were completely different - including the soy sauce. These differences drove her to pursue authentic washoku culture.
At that time, Uemura had already left home and was working in Brazil, but she returned to the family farm in 2019 to succeed her father.
The farm grows soybeans, the raw material for soy sauce. When the family was considering producing processed products due to unstable agricultural prices, Uemura hit upon the idea of brewing soy sauce from beans they grew. She began browsing information online and learned that in Japan, soy sauce was still made traditionally using wooden barrels. This sparked within her a desire to go to Japan and "carry on the traditions of the country where [her] grandfather was born."
Uemura realized that strong Japanese language skills would be necessary to learn about this brewing method, so when she and her sister, Rie, 34, came to Japan in April, they enrolled in the Kai school. Thanks partly to having listened to Yukimitsu speak Japanese and having already studied the language in Brazil, the sisters' skill level is intermediate to advanced.
In June, they visited a soy sauce brewery in Shodoshima island in Kagawa Prefecture. Rich aromas wafted through the air around the brewery, and the woody flavor of the barrels imparted a wine-like complexity to the flavor of the sauce.
"This is the kind of soy sauce we want to make," Uemura exclaimed.