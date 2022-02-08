Buffalo fish bites are a healthful way to indulge in the popular sauce

The Buffalo Bills won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year, but their city will surely be represented at game day gatherings nationwide in the form of finger food slathered in Buffalo sauce. The buttery hot sauce famously coats crispy chicken wings, but it sure doesn't stop there, and I am personally all-in for just about anything doused in it. I devoured the battered, fried cauliflower covered in the tingly sauce I was served at the last football party I attended.
My wingless entry into the Buffalo sauce arena this go-round are these irresistible fish "poppers." They are bite-sized chunks of firm, white fish coated lightly in garlic and cayenne-seasoned flour, then seared in a little olive oil until they're nicely browned outside and flaky inside.
They are then given the Buffalo treatment in a mixture of hot sauce tempered with a little melted butter. For me, that hot sauce must be Frank's Original RedHot for the most authentic flavor, but any cayenne pepper sauce would technically work. However, since sauces' heat levels vary, if you are using a different brand you might want to start with 1 tablespoon and build from there to taste.
True to the classic, the fish bites are served with creamy blue cheese dip and quenching celery sticks, but I like to make my dip a bit differently, with a base of Greek yogurt and a touch of mayo for a lighter, creamy texture and fresh acidity.
Together, they hit the Buffalo spot more healthfully, and are a delicious way to switch things up while watching the game, or to serve as a main course any night you need a dash of fun at the table.