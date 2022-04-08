This is the time of year when I throw myself into brighter and lighter fare. Most of the stews and soups I've stashed in the freezer during the chilly months have been eaten, so I'm on the prowl for easy-to-make weeknight dishes that sing spring.
These Butter-Basted Lamb Chops from recipe developer Alexis deBoschnek's first cookbook, "To the Last Bite," are just right any time you're in the mood for a celebratory spring meal. If lamb is your traditional Easter centerpiece, consider this as an option, especially if time is tight – it comes together in about 40 minutes – or you're feeding a smaller crowd.
I didn't grow up eating lamb and had some less than stellar experiences with it a child, but once I tried lamb rib chops, especially ones with a nice fat cap, I was sold.
Yes, you can do a rack of lamb with the bone well-trimmed, but once the chops are sliced apart, the tender, fatty chops are ideal for quick stovetop cooking or grilling. They are sometimes called lollipop chops because you can pick them up by their "handle" to eat, as well.
You can make this dish with bone-in lamb loin chops, which are larger and thicker, but you'll want to increase the cooking time.
Low effort, big flavor
In her cookbook, deBoschnek, who once worked as a senior test kitchen manager for BuzzFeed's Tasty, features accessible recipes that deliver on their promise of low effort and big flavor. This is a great example: She recommends fresh sage and thyme – but you could use any herbs you prefer – to flavor the chops, which also get tossed with garlic and mustard, giving the already-fatty meat even more oomph.
If you're short on time, marinate the chops for just 10 minutes on the counter while you cook your favorite spring vegetable or make a green salad to go on the side. We pan-fried asparagus to go with our chops.
Or marinate them for up to 2 hours in the refrigerator, if desired: "Any longer and you run the risk of the acid in the marinade breaking down the proteins in the meat, resulting in a gray, mushy chop," deBoschnek writes.
The small chops are then pan-fried and basted with just a tablespoon of butter. I thought I'd want more butter, but because of the rendered fat from the chops, it was plenty.
The chops and spring vegetables come together to deliver a dish that strikes just the right balance of rich flavor and ease.