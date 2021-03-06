Caribbean-inspired seafood stew brings warm island vibes to your table

Marooned at home all winter and with no spring-break travel in the cards this year, I figured at least I can get a taste of the warm Caribbean waters by way of my kitchen. This seafood stew is my way of transporting myself there. It has a broth-like base packed with island flavor – bright with lime, fragrant with thyme, and spicy with Scotch bonnet pepper.
That base, which colorfully features yellow bell pepper and tomatoes as well, comes together quickly and easily, but it's nice that it can be made ahead so it is ready when you are. And when that time comes, just add large chunks of fish fillet and shrimp to the pot, and simmer for a few minutes until they are just cooked through.
In keeping with the island vibes, I suggest using warm water fish such as red snapper or mahi mahi, but any firm white fish fillet will work. You could also substitute additional fish or scallops for the shrimp, if you prefer.
The half Scotch bonnet or habanero pepper called for gives the stew a medium-spicy heat that's prominent but not overwhelming – feel free to use more or less to taste (a little goes a long way), or substitute a milder chile such as jalapeño.
Served over rice with a fresh spray of cilantro leaves, it's a healthful meal that has a sunny excitement to it, and if I close my eyes I swear I can hear the palm trees rustling in the breeze.