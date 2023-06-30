To judge from a trio of produce-forward cookbooks published this season, char siu and pork are undergoing a conscious uncoupling.
The staple of Cantonese-style barbecue seems to be becoming a popular way to add flavor to plants, as Andrea Nguyen, Hetty Lui McKinnon and Maggie Zhou demonstrate in "Ever-Green Vietnamese," "Tenderheart" and "Chinese Homestyle," respectively. Zhou suggests you make plant-based barbecue pork buns "just like a dim sum restaurant using my char siu sauce and mushrooms." McKinnon writes of her memories of eating Hong Kong-style roast meats as a child in Australia and how she now loves to marinate slices of eggplant in a "fragrant, fruity," char-siu-style barbecue sauce, and add it to salads or tuck it into steamed bao.
Nguyen's char siu medium is cauliflower, which she uses to stuff sliders or pile onto banh mi. She also uses the sauce to glaze pulled jackfruit for similar uses. But isn't char siu Chinese, not Vietnamese? In Vietnam, she writes, small bao filled with Cantonese barbecue have long been popular, while more recently, "people have been making bigger buns for Taiwanese-style gua bao."
All of the above dishes will eventually make it onto my dinner table, but I was immediately drawn to Nguyen's Char Siu Cauliflower, mostly out of an attraction to the sticky, caramel-like edges I knew (with the help of a photo) the cauliflower would gain during its high-heat roasting period.
The key is to cut the cauliflower into big wedges. Nguyen's method for that is a keeper: You use your knife to split the cauliflower's stem without slicing through all the florets and creating a flurry of tiny pieces that wouldn't be able to withstand the time and temperature needed for this char siu magic to happen.
And happen it does. The result was so good that while Nguyen started me off thinking about all the different ways I might want to eat it, I ended up not wanting to do anything else but ... eat it. Next time I'll try a sandwich or a salad or a grain bowl, but that first time, all I wanted was cauliflower, bite after bite of cauliflower.
Char Siu Cauliflower
Adapted from "Ever-Green Vietnamese" by Andrea Nguyen.
4 servings
Active time: 15 minutes. Total time: 40 minutes.
Roast cauliflower takes on the flavors of Cantonese-style char siu barbecue pork, with an intense savoriness, deeply caramelized edges and salty-sweet seasoning. Serve this with rice or noodles as a satisfying main dish, tuck it into sandwiches, or top salads or grain bowls.
Storage note: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Freezing is not recommended.
Ingredients
One (2-pound) head cauliflower
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
1 tablespoon agave syrup or mild honey
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, pressed or finely grated
1/4 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
Directions
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Pull off or cut away the large leaves from the cauliflower, saving them for soup or broth, if you'd like. Trim a slice from the core end, where it's likely discolored. While holding the cauliflower at a comfortable angle, curved side down, insert your knife tip into the core. As you push the knife in farther, gently rock the blade side to side and back and forth. The head should crack and naturally break into two halves.
Cut each half into four wedges.
In a large bowl, stir together the hoisin sauce, sesame oil, agave, ketchup, soy sauce, garlic and five-spice powder. Add the cauliflower wedges and, using a big spoon or spatula, gently toss and stir to coat well. Spread the wedges out onto the baking sheet, cut side down. Smear any remaining seasoning from the bowl onto the wedges.
Roast the cauliflower for 15 minutes, use tongs to turn over the wedges, and roast for another 10 minutes. Liquid will appear on the pan. Continue roasting for another 5 to 10 minutes, flipping the cauliflower pieces once or twice more, as the liquid concentrates, bubbles and thickens, until the cauliflower is richly browned and tender but slightly chewy.
Serve hot or at room temperature.
Nutritional facts per serving (2 cauliflower wedges) | 167 Calories, 22g Carbohydrates, 0mg Cholesterol, 8g Fat, 5g Fiber, 5g Protein, 1g Saturated Fat, 422mg Sodium, 12g Sugar.
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.