Chef Paul Kerner earns prestigious designation

Guam Community College this week announced that Chef Paul Kerner, instructor of Culinary and Food Services, has earned the designation of Certified Executive Chef from the American Culinary Federation.
On Dec. 7, after months of preparation, Chef Kerner successfully completed the ACF CEC® practical exam at the Center of Culinary Arts in Manila, Philippines, GCC said in a press release.
The exam is the final requirement to earn the Certified Executive Chef designation with the ACF. According to the ACF, Chef Kerner is the only so designated chef currently active on Guam.
The ACF Certified Executive Chef certification distinguishes chefs who demonstrate a high standard of culinary competence and expertise through education, experience, knowledge and skills consistent with the ACF’s high expectations for executive chefs.
“This has been an ongoing, long process to reach this level,” Kerner said. “This has validated my education and experience after completing this certification of CEC. Here at the GCC Culinary Arts program we have raised the bar in education, certification and culinary excellence to inspire and motivate future culinarians to reach their goals.”
Mary Okada, GCC’s president, said, “We want to congratulate Chef Paul on this achievement. His commitment to pursuing excellence is reflected in the success of GCC’s Culinary Arts program.”
According to its website, the American Culinary Federation is the largest professional chefs’ organization in North America.