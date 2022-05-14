It's spring, so you're likely to find me gazing and grazing at a farmers' market almost every weekend. I'll pick up purple asparagus, take advantage of the slim season for ramps and get a bag of the tiny misshapen carrots, with greens attached, just because they are so cute.
I'll usually buy what I can consume and devour it all before I drift off to sleep Sunday night.
Fresh and in season is great. That said, when it comes to getting dinner on the table on a busy weeknight, I'm more likely to be perusing my freezer and reaching for frozen vegetables. The little tidy bags are always there for me like that friend I know I can call whenever I need her.
I'm not alone in singing their praises. The Washington Post's Becky Krystal wrote a piece about their convenience and flavor, and she noted they have other virtues, too: "Food meant to be frozen is picked at optimal ripeness and processed, often within hours of coming out of the field. That means it can beat out items trucked in from far away in terms of both taste and carbon footprint, especially for vegetables brought up in winter from the Southern Hemisphere."
I definitely rely on them whenever I need something that is out of - or not yet quite in - season, such as okra and corn, but also routinely keep a stock of vegetables that I commonly use, such as green beans, carrots and broccoli. They make it so easy to add color, texture and nutrients to soups, casseroles, stir-fries or frittatas.
Best of all, for the most part, with frozen vegetables, there is no washing, peeling, slicing or chopping.
This week, I'm having a little fun with the concept of a savory cobbler, and I went all-in on convenience foods. I picked up cooked Italian chicken sausage, which already is well seasoned, poured in the odds and ends of frozen vegetables I had on hand, and even used refrigerated biscuit dough for the topping. The result is a comforting dish that took me about 20 minutes to assemble and then 20 to bake.
This recipe is a great way to use up leftover well-seasoned baked chicken or roasted vegetables, too. Can't embrace the refrigerated biscuit dough? I'll admit it is almost as easy to make your own drop biscuits from scratch.
Ann Maloney is recipes editor for The Washington Post. Each week, she writes the Dinner in Minutes recipe column.