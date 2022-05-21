Citrus-miso dressing adds luster to salmon and a napa cabbage slaw

The dressing in this recipe may get second billing in the title, but as far as I am concerned it is the real star here. Made simply by whirring orange and lime juices, scallion, miso paste, salt, pepper and a little honey in a blender, then whisking in a little mayo, it is so alluringly good – citrusy and gently sweet, creamy and savory – it lights up just about anything you drizzle it on.
Here it is tossed with shredded napa cabbage, carrot and red onion to make a mouthwatering slaw, which is served topped with a buttery fillet of chilled poached salmon, and then you drizzle more of the magical dressing on top.
It's an elegant dish that holds up well in the refrigerator for a make-ahead dinner, or in a cooler to, say, bring to work for lunch, or to a weekend picnic.
You might want to make a double, or even triple, batch of the dressing, because once you try it, you're going to want more and it keeps in the refrigerator for several days.
The dressing is truly a game changer drizzled on just about any type of seafood, grilled chicken, grilled or steamed vegetables or tossed with whatever salad greens look best at the market – a star player that adds luster to everything it touches.