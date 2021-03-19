I remember the first time I heard about pompano en papillote, I thought it sounded so fancy. And when I ordered it in a restaurant, the waiter sliced open the parchment with a flourish at the table. Ooh la la.
Since then, I've realized that placing fish fillets in parchment envelopes and baking them is actually just about the easiest and tidiest way I've found to prepare fish. And it still impresses guests with its flavor and its novelty.
It is just one example of paper-bag cookery, as the "The Oxford Companion to Food" calls it: The method of sealing proteins up in paper with a bit of liquid for moist heat and aromatics for flavor has been used by many cultures for centuries for varying types of foods. Fish may be the classic protein, but most lean proteins can be cooked this way.
I've tried this with the classic pompano as well as trout, salmon and cod. The only rule: The fish should be no thicker than about 1 inch.
I like this way of cooking fish because it accomplishes several goals. The moist heat prevents the fish from drying out, and the steamed aromatics penetrate the fish with flavor. Once the fillets are placed in the folded parchment, they bake undisturbed, so there is no need to worry about breaking up fillets while flipping them in a pan. Finally, I find this method doesn't fill my house with a fishy scent the way some other methods of cooking fish can.
For success, choose thinly sliced or julienned vegetables, such as zucchini and carrots as I did here. Slicing vegetables into ribbons with a vegetable peeler is an easy way to make sure you have evenly sliced vegetables.
Then, select a splash of a flavorful liquid, such as wine or champagne vinegar. You might also consider soy sauce or citrus. The most important issue is then picking fresh herbs to include. Parsley, cilantro, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves ... whatever combination you like. (Fresh is best here, but dry herbs will work in a pinch.) Also, I think a dot of butter atop the fish adds a nice finishing touch.
How you fold the parchment is up to you. I cut a large enough piece to fold over the vegetables, herbs and fish. The length of the paper will vary with the fillet shape and size. I fold the parchment in half and then place the food just on top of that center line, fold the parchment over and crimp the edges to seal it tight without pressing the paper against the fish. The steam needs room to push the paper into a bit of a balloon. (Yes, you can use aluminum foil, but it doesn't make as pretty a presentation.)
The packets of fish are then placed on a rimmed baking sheet and run in the oven.
While the fish bakes, I clean up my prep work. When the fish are done, the packets are transferred to dinner plates and sliced open with scissors or a sharp knife at the table. (The rimmed baking sheet is virtually spotless, leaving you with dinner dishes and little else to clean after eating.)
When that packet is slit open and a bit of steam rises, it brings that herby aroma to your nose as you dig into piping hot, moist fish set against the bright, tender vegetables and herbs.
Some people make a side sauce to spoon over the fish, but I find that with the right combination of herbs, flavorful liquids and a touch of fat, that's unnecessary.
If I use wine to flavor my fish, I add a splash to each packet and then chill the bottle to have with the meal, which can be rounded out with a lightly dressed green salad.