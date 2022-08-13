I studied food history and anthropology in college, and I remember that in one of my first classes, the professor asked everyone to write a short essay on a food that was "pure flavor." I can't remember what I picked, but it got me only a passing grade. The student who wrote an essay on tea received the highest score.
There are thousands of varieties of tea, and its complexity is like that of wine. It's the second-most popular drink in the world, after water, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Tea is also a social drink, and it's how I met my friend Robert Wemischner. We met, if I remember correctly, at a tea tasting class in Los Angeles. Wemischner is a culinary school instructor, tea expert and the author, with Diana Rosen, of "Cooking With Tea: Techniques and Recipes for Appetizers, Entrees, Desserts, and More." Today's recipe, for Cold Tea Noodles, is from their book, and it's an astonishingly flavorful and remarkably simple summer meal.
It starts with green tea, which you'll brew and then use to cook udon noodles. Wemischner says genmaicha, a grassy green tea with bits of toasted sticky rice, is his favorite tea to use here. (But he offered some suggested substitutions, below.)
"Forward, grassy, verdant and fresh, it even has a bit of a marine or saline thing going on," is how he described genmaicha. "I like that because I think there's umami there, and that flavor makes us want the next bite. You're not going to be bored with a full serving of this flavor. There's nothing mononote or monotone about it."
After you brew the tea and cook the noodles - they take just a few minutes to become tender - your cooking work is done. Wemischner recommends doing this the night before, so the noodles are ready for lunch or dinner the next day, when you'll top them with tender enoki mushrooms, scallions and perky sprigs of cilantro. Season each bowl with light soy sauce - not the same as low-sodium soy sauce - sesame oil, and togarashi (preferably shichimi, though ichimi also works) or other pepper flakes before serving.
"You can use lots of different types of tea here," Wemischner says, "but I love the haunting, memorable flavor of green teas with udon and tofu."