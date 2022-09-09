Corn chowder with miso and salmon is an enchanting end-of-summer meal

The alluring duo of miso and a sweet vegetable has me under its spell. I can't resist stirring a touch of the fermented bean paste into a pan of sautéed green peas, for example, or whisking a spoonful into a dressing for roasted sweet potatoes.
The miso rounds out the vegetables' sweetness with its savory, salty funk, turning a simple side into an excitingly complex flavor experience. What better way to make the most of the tail-end of summer corn season? Go ahead, stir a tablespoon or so of miso into a skillet of fresh corn next time you are cooking it. You'll quickly see why I'm so enamored.