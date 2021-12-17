Cranberry trifle with a creamy custard makes a show-stopping holiday dessert

I like to think of the trifle – the traditional English dessert that layers cake, custard, fruit and cream – as a catchall dish. On more than one occasion, I have found myself neck-deep in the refrigerator, rifling through familiar items to throw into the composed sweet. A trifle can be a wild grouping of items: something rich and creamy, something tart, something light and airy. That the layers look lovely in a tall glass bowl is a bonus.
This summer, I found myself in possession of far too many eggs. My CSA sent a dozen a week, and my picky toddlers had decided that they no longer liked them. There are only so many mornings that you can eat two eggs for breakfast, and so I began experimenting. What could I make with eggs?
I made ice creams and cakes, pudding pops and breakfast for dinner, before landing on a versatile recipe: Custard. Little more than egg yolks, milk and cream brought to a gentle boil with vigorous stirring, it provides a blank canvas for so many desserts.
In the case of this recipe, custard is infused with nutmeg as it cooks, a warm spice that offers a hint of holiday spirit. A trifle can be produced in parts: Cook and cool your compote on a Tuesday, prepare your custard on a Thursday, assemble it all before Saturday's holiday dinner. The result is a large-format dessert that can feed 10 to 20 of your nearest and dearest and that feels, from a cook's perspective, like something you quickly tossed together.
The elegance of its presentation – undulating ribbons of custard, cake and compote – conceals the truth of this dessert. It's easier to make than a buche de noel, more satisfying than a plum pudding.
The brilliance of this recipe, too, is that it can sustain any necessary permutations. Don't have leftover panettone lying in wait? You can use a fruitcake, a pound cake or even slightly stale breakfast muffins (the moisture from the compote makes up for any staleness). In the compote, substitute the dried cranberries for apricots, or even for prunes, for a subtle nod to Christmas pudding.
I prefer the soft peaks of homemade whipped cream, but even the cream in this recipe requires a caveat: No one will blame you if you opt, instead, for the canned stuff.
The only element to this trifle that I believe requires a dedication to rule-following is the custard. It is the custard that sent my family back for seconds and, in some moments of diminished willpower, even thirds. That's the point, after all, of the dessert you serve at the holidays.