Creamy mushroom pasta with hazelnuts is a 20-minute meal built for speed and elegance

The promise of "In Minutes," from cookbook author Clodagh McKenna, is that there's a recipe for you within the pages – even if you have just 10 minutes to spend in the kitchen. The full title includes this sentence: "10, 20, 30 Minutes – How much time do you have to cook tonight?"
That's a question I ask myself almost every weeknight evening.
The 10-minute chapter leans heavily on salads, with topped flatbreads, quesadillas, eggs and pasta dishes like this Creamy Forest Pasta. The "forest" comes from the mix of "wild" or "woodland" mushrooms she recommends, while suggesting chestnut, oyster, portobello and shiitakes for non-foragers.
The dish calls for fresh pasta – dry may add a few minutes – sauteed mushrooms, garlic and fresh rosemary sauced up with a bit of white wine and creme fraiche. The whole thing is topped with chopped toasted hazelnuts. And it's delicious.
Did I make it in 10 minutes? Not quite, but I was sprinkling those nuts on top in under 20. For that, I give McKenna a gold star. She takes shortcuts, using pantry items and precooked ingredients. I tried a couple of those, including the taco salad, made with canned black beans and corn, and the stir-fried rice with pancetta and peas, which relies on leftover or pre-cooked rice for some of that speediness. (I always seem to have leftover rice. Do you?)
What's appealing about the 80 recipes the Irish cook includes is that while the ingredient lists are short and the techniques are basic, the recipes, for the most part, aren't the same old, same old, and they include meaty dishes as well as vegetarian and vegan options. I'm eager to try her creamy smoked trout, pea and mint spaghetti and her Moroccan spiced lamb.
"There's a recipe in here for whatever kind of day you might be having," McKenna, who appears on ITV's "This Morning," writes in the cookbook's introduction. That's the kind of cookbook worth slipping on my kitchen shelf.