I had a lot of babysitters before I turned 12, women who would watch me and my brother after school, and sometimes make us dinner when my parents had to work late. Lina, who was born in Manila, was one of my favorites. Among other things, she instilled in me a love for the salty, lightly spiced tang of adobo.
Lina's kitchen was tight, so when she started making dinner, I'd lean over the white Formica breakfast bar and watch her rummage through her crisper drawers and pantry, lining ingredients up between the sink and stove. Almost every meal would start with an onion, which she'd pass to me to peel as she started to prep. "Every person is an onion," she'd sometimes say, "full of hidden layers."
Like a ballerina, Lina transitioned swiftly from precise, quick movements to calm efficiency as she cooked. I'd watch her turn on the rice cooker, add rice, oil, salt and water, and set it with a few beeps. Then, she'd put a large pot on an electric burner to start heating up as she sliced the onion into half-moons and opened a package of chicken, usually drumsticks and thighs. They'd get seared in the pot alongside the garlic and onions. Even if I wasn't watching her, I knew we were having adobo when the smell of vinegar and black peppercorns, heady and alive, hit the hot metal and started to tickle my nose.
Though adobo is a Spanish word, the technique for making Philippine adobo predates the centuries-long Spanish colonization of and rule over the 7,000-island archipelago. In the Philippines, adobo is both a preparation - the process of marinating and infusing ingredients with vinegar and other flavorings - and the resulting dish. Some versions take more than a day to make; others, like the basic recipe I adapted below, can be on the table in an hour. There are probably thousands of variations - adobo can be made around any protein or vegetable; it can be wet or dry, sweet or spicy, silky or thick as soft wool - but they are united by the sour, briny punch of vinegar.
Vinegar was long employed as a preservative in the days before reliable refrigeration, so many cultures developed an affinity for the flavor. But in adobo, vinegar doesn't sit slyly in the background - it dominates. That said, as with every great dish, a good adobo is all about balance.
"If you taste the sauce right after you add the liquids, it'll be too tart. Over time, the sauce mellows into something slightly sour yet balanced," writes chef Nicole Ponseca, in "I Am a Filipino: And This Is How We Cook," a cookbook she wrote with Miguel Trinidad and Rachel Wharton.
"Some people add coconut milk; some cooks add a bit of sweetness in the form of sugar, honey, ripe fruit or even preserves to round out the adobo's sharp acidity and saltiness," Ponseca writes. "Think of it like you do music: the notes are familiar, but the arrangement is what makes it unique."