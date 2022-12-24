My mission, in work and life, is to aim for the overlap in the Venn diagram of Delicious and Healthy. Layer a few more categories onto that chart - Comforting, Seasonal, Elegant - and this dish would be at the bull's eye.
In it, nutty-tasting farro is given the risotto treatment, cooked gradually in ladles full of hot broth until it is enveloped in creaminess, and the grain is tender but retains its enticing chew. It is studded with bites of sweet, caramelized roasted squash, seasoned with the piney brightness of fresh sage, and finished with a savory sprinkle of parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.
I used pearled farro for its milder flavor and quicker cook time, but you could use whole-grain farro if you'd like, you'd just need to precook it about halfway before using it here. Although the pearling process strips the farro of its whole-grain status, even with that processing it's still quite high in fiber, protein and minerals. So, either way, you have a nourishing base. And although I call for butternut squash, any cube-able winter squash - such as acorn, kabocha, honey nut or delicata - would work. Also, if you prefer to omit the wine, simply substitute more broth.
You don't need to stir constantly as you make this risotto, but you do need to be attentive to it, stirring occasionally, and adding more broth when the pot demands it. For me it's part of the pleasure of making this dish, the roughly 40-minute mindfulness and aromatherapy session it offers, which ultimately ushers in the big payoff in flavor and satisfaction that comes with eating it.