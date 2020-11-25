Fish House Burger puts the sea on a bun

Mark Hix is a champion of British cuisine. He focused on the country's produce and traditional dishes before the U.K. started to lose its reputation as a culinary joke, and he was one of the most influential chefs in accelerating that process.
To this day, his influence shows on the menus of London restaurants such as The Ivy and Scott's, which he opened as chef-director at Caprice Holdings. His own London restaurants closed earlier this year and he now owns the Oyster & Fish House, in his native Dorset, on the south coast of England. He has also been named director of food and drink at 1 Lombard Street, in the City of London.
Hix, a keen fisherman, shares his recipe for Fish House Burger. He got the original idea about 20 years ago from a recipe in Saveur magazine and has been serving variants on it since then. Here, he is suggesting 50% white fish and 50% prawns, but says it's fine to vary the ratios. The raw saltwater prawns help bind the mix.
I used cod as a white fish, and found the recipe simple and delicious.