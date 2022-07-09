Food chat: Crock-Pot, slow cooker or Instant Pot?

Each week, Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal answer questions and provide practical cooking advice in a chat with readers. Recently, Aaron was off, so G. Daniela Galarza and stepped in. Daniela and Becky write and test recipes for Voraciously, The Post's team dedicated to helping you cook with confidence. Here are edited excerpts from a recent chat.
Q: What's the difference between Instant Pots, Crock-Pots, and pressure cookers? Can I use one in place of another? If I have none, how can I adapt a recipe to regular cooking?
A: There is a lot of overlap, but some distinctions. First, a Crock-Pot is a type of slow cooker. It cooks food low and slow for long periods of time. Generally, that's it, though some have a few more bells and whistles. A pressure cooker is the opposite. It cooks food quicker under pressure. There are stovetop and electric models. An Instant Pot is a type of electric pressure cooker, specifically a multicooker, because in addition to pressure cooking, it also can slow-cook (similar to a Crock-Pot), make yogurt, saute, etc.
The adapting is a bit more of a complicated question because it depends on the dish and what type of appliance it originally called for. Slow cooker recipes are simpler to adapt for traditional cooking because they translate fairly well to cooking low and slow in a sealed pot, such as a Dutch oven, on the cooktop or in the oven. Some pressure cooker recipes can be taken into a pot as well, though they will need to cook longer. But either type of conversion typically will involve adjusting time, the order in which ingredients are cooked, the heat level, the amount of liquid, etc. It's hard to come up with a hard-and-fast rule for all of it.
- Becky Krystal
Q: I know what to do with basil from my plants, but I don't know the best way to harvest it. Should I pick off individual leaves or cut off whole stems? Something else?
A: You'll want to pick them from the top down. Depending on how much you need, you can either pick individual leaves – if you just need a few for a garnish – or whole sprigs. Try to trim about 1/4-inch above each node so the plant can continue to grow.
- G. Daniela Galarza
Q: I want to make a nice baked pasta dish, preferably not insanely rich, and need to follow these dietary restrictions: no gluten (hooray gluten-free pasta!), no tomatoes, eggplant, or peppers (bell, spicy, or other, even down to no paprika!).Where do I start for a sauce? What protein might you put in? Any sausage I can find in the store has either paprika or some pinch of cayenne or something and is an automatic "no?"
A: How about a pesto pasta bake? Another idea might be a sauce made from shredded zucchini or summer squash, cooked down with spring onions, garlic and tossed with cheese before stirred into the pasta. For protein, how about serving prosciutto on the side? You could also crisp mild salami and toss it in with the pasta.
- G.D.G.
Q: I am wondering if a dessert like a coffeecake can be frozen successfully?
A: Absolutely! I freeze almost any kind of baked good, including cookies, cake, brownies, bagels, bread etc.
- B.K.
Q: I bought a tub of kimchi at the farmers market. Any thoughts on how to put it to good use? I cook for one and am usually pressed for time.
A: I use kimchi a lot, as a condiment or garnish where someone else might use sauerkraut or even lettuce. Great any time you want some spice, crunch and fermented flavor. For single cooks short on time, I'd think about using it in grilled cheese, quesadillas, burritos or tacos, which are a lot of my go-tos. Korean kimchi pancakes are also a favorite.
- B.K.
Q: Inflation has my husband and I rethinking our pantry storage. (Technically, it's just two corner cabinets flanking the stove.) We have a couple of pounds of flour/sugar/assorted rice and a bunch of spices. What else do you recommend people keep on hand and how much?
A: This is a great question, and it's going to vary from household to household. It should depend mostly on what you like to cook/eat most often. This might include pasta, polenta, cornmeal, couscous, quinoa, canned beans, canned fish, canned tomatoes, canned corn or other vegetables, almond flour, chickpea flour, jars of pickles, chutney, mustard, and other condiments. How much you keep on hand will depend on how fast you'll use it. Before I shop, I check the pantry and fridge to see what I have and just make sure to use it before buying another package.
- G.D.G.
Q: I recently made a pilaf for the first time. Awesome. I've always hated long grain rice because it comes out gummy. This recipe calls for rinsing the raw rice thoroughly and then soaking it for 20 minutes. The amount of liquid used is about half of what one would normally use, presumably because the rice absorbs liquid while it soaks. It came out perfectly, with separate grains, not clumps. First: I am old. How come I never knew this? Second: Does this rinsing and soaking technique work with all rice? We customarily rinse basmati but not others.
A: It works with long and short-grain varieties, yes! The amount of water you'll need for brown and black rice may vary, but for white rice, rinsing and soaking helps the grains cook very evenly.