GCC culinary students celebrate Mes CHamoru

The students of the Guam Community College Culinary Arts and Food Services Department have mobilized for their Biba Mes CHamoru menu which will be available tomorrow at the GCC Culinary Building.
"We are inspired to create iconic, CHamoru-style dishes for Mes CHamoru, and we haven't forgotten about a lenten option," said Paul Kerner, the chief instructor for the program. "We are going to let these junior culinarians take the lead, but (GCC culinary instructor Bertrand Haurillon) and I will be overseeing all the preparation every step of the way."
"For our lenten option, we saute a snapper fish that's been lightly dusted with flour in olive oil and serve it with an escabeche of vegetables- that's napa cabbage, green beans, eggplant and yellow ginger that we saute with a little vinegar, water and tumeric; that's served with the fish so the flavors combine," said Kerner.
"The CHamoru-style slaw has carrots, daikon, white cabbage, red cabbage and some Korean apple for a little sweetness. The slaw has a marinade of soy sauce, vinegar and chili pepper."
"We did a vegetarian riyenu (CHamoru stuffing) of potato, sweet potato, olives, roasted bell peppers, toasted whole wheat bread and finished it off with some Carnation milk."
"We had to include gollai hagan suni (vegetables in coconut milk), but we included eggplant in this recipe," Kerner added.
Protein please
Barbecued pork and chicken skewers serve as the protein course for those not observing lent, he added.
"We are using a pork loin for the skewers for something a little less fatty," the chef stated. "We are serving the plates with my signature mango denanche, which is tasty but I can't say it's the best, because a lot of people out there make a really mean denanche."
"Carrots, celery, onion and lots of garlic is sauteed with the chili pepper and coconut milk and finished off with a little mango, and I describe this denanche as CHamoru pika, I didn't want to mess around," said Kerner as he laughed. "It's got a little umami, sweet, sour, salty, bitter and hot."
Cinnamon custard latiya is included as the dessert course.
"We put a little twist on the latiya. We made it in a cake roll style with buttercream on the inside, and topped with coconut candy," Bertrand said. "It will have the traditional flavor of latiya with a little different presentation."
Raising funds for new equipment
Chef Kennylyn Miranda is the department chairperson for the Culinary Food Service Department at GCC, and is also the vice president of the American Culinary Federation Guam Chapter.
"This fundraiser is a collaboration between the American Culinary Federation Guam Chapter and the Guam Community College Culinary Arts Program," said Miranda. "100% of the proceeds will go towards the culinary and upcoming baking program needs, mostly towards new equipment."
"The plan now is a renovation of the GCC Multi Purpose Auditorium, which will house the baking facility," said Miranda. "Quality Distributors donated chicken thighs, and Heart Foods, operated by chef Karen Quitugua, donated coconut milk and flour for the dessert portion. We are very grateful to our affiliate partners for their generosity with their resources."
"The first 100 customers will receive a woven fan, and when the fans run out, customers will receive a little jewelry box, while supplies last," said Miranda. "And also customers will get a reusable bag, while supplies last."
Chef Paul summarized: "The take-away for these students is to prepare and deliver 200 plates of high quality food safely, and be inspired by different ideas in this creative environment so they can start creating their own dishes; we are healers, we heal with our hands."
People interested in the Biba Mes CHamoru plates can order by calling 671-735-0111. Orders can be picked up at the Multi Purpose Auditorium from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. tomorrow.