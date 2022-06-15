Now that it's officially barbecue season, you might be looking for a few new recipes to freshen up your family's grill offerings. If they love anything and everything spicy, and feel equally passionate about Asian food, this easy recipe from Simply Recipes' inaugural digital issue could be a great place to start.
Made with one of the more economical parts of a chicken – bone-in thighs – it gets a sweet and peppery kick from gochujang, a spicy paste used in Korean cooking that's made from fermented red chilies and fermented soybeans. It's paired with a crunchy cucumber salad that whips together in minutes and cools the palate with its refreshing mix of rice vinegar and soy.
You can find gochujang in most Asian markets and larger grocery stores. (It comes in a tub, and those with wheat allergies should note that it is not gluten-free.) A seedless cucumber works best in the salad, but no worries if all you have is a regular cuke – it will taste just as fresh and crunchy. Also feel free to substitute boneless, skinless thighs for bone-in for a quicker cook time.
It's tough to imagine there will be any, but leftovers will keep for three to four days in the refrigerator.