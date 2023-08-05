Honeydew takes the spotlight in this refreshing granita

I like a scoop of rich ice cream as much as the next person, but when it is sweltering outside and I need maximum, quenching refreshment, it's fruity ices all the way. My love for them started as a kid when I first visited The Lemon Ice King of Corona, in Queens, NY where I grew up. Prior to that I had only had neon-colored, artificially flavored Italian ices or snow cones. But my world changed forever with the first taste of the pastel-colored melon ice I ordered at Lemon Ice King, which tasted intensely and delightfully like the real fruit it is made with.
Now, at home I take that all-fruit ethos a step further, making my Italian ices (granita) entirely of fresh fruit, with no sugar added at all, a tack I find makes them even more fresh-tasting and refreshing. The key to doing that successfully is to use fruit that's already inherently sweet, such as melon or mango. When you start with such sweet fruit, the mixture calls for a bright balance of tangy citrus. And the addition of a fresh, soft herb such as mint, basil or cilantro adds an extra layer of cool, summer-y sophistication.
In this recipe I used honeydew, but feel free to substitute cantaloupe or watermelon - the important thing is to use the sweetest melon you can find. But even if, despite your best efforts, you get one that is on the bland side (it happens to the best of us,) somehow the resulting ices still wind up tasting good in the end, so go with it regardless.
Just blend the melon with a handful of fresh mint leaves (or basil or cilantro), some lime (or lemon) zest and a squeeze of its juice. Start with a tablespoon of citrus juice and add more to taste as desired. Then pour the mixture into a shallow dish and place it in the freezer.
You need to stir it with a fork every 20 minutes or so for at least 3 hours, scraping the ice crystals as they form, so choose a time to make it when you know you'll be home for a while. Once finished, the granita requires a little thaw time to soften enough to be re-scraped so it can be scooped.
Served with a sprig of mint, I can't think of a cooler way to enjoy fresh fruit.
Honeydew Granita With Lime and Mint
4 to 6 servings (makes about 4 cups)
Total time: 15 mins, plus 3 to 4 hours freezing time, with stirring every 20 to 30 mins
Storage: Freeze, covered, for up to 1 week. Let soften slightly to rescrape before serving.
Make ahead: The granita mixture needs to be prepared and frozen - with periodic stirring - at least 4 hours in advance.
Substitutions: No honeydew? Use watermelon or cantaloupe.
INGREDIENTS
1 (3 1/2-pound) honeydew melon
1/3 cup fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus more to taste
DIRECTIONS
Cut the honeydew in half and discard the seeds. Cut away the melon skin, and dice the flesh into 1-inch pieces; you should have about 6 cups.
In a blender, combine the melon, mint, lime zest and juice and puree until smooth. Pour the mixture into an 8-inch-square baking dish and transfer to the freezer.
Scrape the mixture thoroughly with a fork every 20 to 30 minutes, or until it crystallizes into a scoopable granita, 3 to 4 hours. Be sure to thoroughly scrape the sides and the corners, as the mixture will freeze faster there. The granita is ready to serve, or cover and store in the freezer until needed.
If the mixture hardens in the freezer, allow it to soften slightly at room temperature, then scrape again to loosen before scooping into parfait glasses or small bowls. Top with a sprig of mint, and serve.
- - -
Nutrition | Per serving (about 2/3 cup), based on 6: 65 calories, 16g carbohydrates, 0mg cholesterol, 0g fat, 2g fiber, 1g protein, 0g saturated fat, 33mg sodium, 14g sugar
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.