How to make ful medames, the simple fava bean stew beloved as a Middle Eastern breakfast

If you're not from the Middle East, the idea of eating a bowl of stewed fava beans for breakfast might not strike your fancy, at least at first glance. But plenty of cultures start their day with legumes: The Brits love baked beans on toast, lentils show up in many traditional Indian breakfast dishes, refried beans accompany Mexican breakfasts, and so on.
Ful medames – fava beans cooked low and slow until they're as soft as can be – are beloved in Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and elsewhere in the region. In her beautiful 2018 book, "Feast: Food of the Islamic World," the Lebanon-born author Anissa Helou writes that in Egypt, people take their own pot to a street-food vendor "to have him fill it with ful to eat in the comfort of their home."
As with so many ubiquitous foods, the recipe varies from country to country (as does the spelling; the first word is sometimes spelled "foul" and the second "mudammas," among other variations). In a phone conversation from her home in Tuscany, Italy, Helou told me that she remembers eating this nutritious, hearty dish as a teenager in Beirut on late nights out with friends at a 24-hour place that specializes in breakfast foods. She also described street vendors in Egypt cooking the dish overnight in bulbous copper pots.
But the version she remembers most fondly from her travels around the Middle East is from a chef in Aleppo, Syria: While in Egypt, ful is traditionally mashed and served fairly simply (with pita, tomatoes and onions), this one included two sauces: one made with tahini, garlic and lemon, and the other a diluted chile paste.
"I thought his version was much more sophisticated than the usual," she told me. In "Feast," Helou offers instruction for both versions.
First, you cook the fava beans – a multi-hour affair, since those tough skins need softening – over low heat so the insides don't turn to mush while the skins tenderize. Helou's workaround: Soak the favas with a little baking soda to help soften the skins, then drain and rinse them before cooking in fresh water. (Instead of adding baking soda to the soaking water, some people add the soda to the cooking water for such legumes as favas and chickpeas, but Helou doesn't like the foam that results, nor the slight soapy taste – and neither do I.)
An even speedier option? The trusty Instant Pot, which makes quick work of all dried beans. When I broached the idea with Helou, expecting her to pooh-pooh it out of an appreciation of tradition, she didn't miss a beat: "I think it would work." And it does; in the multicooker, about 45 minutes did the trick for me, but you'll want to adjust the timing if needed, as beans may take longer to cook the older they are, and their age is usually a mystery.
Once the beans are tender, salt them to taste, then go one of two ways, Egyptian or Syrian. And if you would rather eat these for lunch or dinner than breakfast, I won't tell a soul. I've done it, too.