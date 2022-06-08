I'm not going to apologize for liking an Impossible or Beyond burger every now and then. Sometimes I feel like I should, given the criticism they face for being highly processed, not focused on recognizable vegetables, etc. (Cue the self-righteous, "gotcha!" commenters with their tired "Why would vegetarians and vegans want something that reminds them of meat?" questions.)
Instead, I want to focus on how easy they can be to cook and what a boon they can be to plant-based eaters like me who, yes, enjoy the taste and texture of a well-made hamburger but don't want it to be made of animals.
America's Test Kitchen has jumped, ideology-free, into the fray with a book on the best practices for cooking plant-based meats such as these patties.
As much as I love grilling, I'm more likely on any given weeknight to be firing these up in a skillet on my stovetop, in a kitchen where the air conditioning is strong. So I was drawn to a recipe in "Cooking With Plant-Based Meat" that turns 12 ounces of the ground variety into eight sliders – just the thing for a get-together with friends (or for multiple meals with my husband).
The recipe includes a few smart tricks: using a glass pie plate or dish and parchment paper to press the patties into neat 3-inch rounds; chilling them first so they are easy to maneuver and hold up better; pressing chopped onions onto one side to char as the burger cooks; and adding steam to soften the buns and to help melt the vegan cheese.
With their sweet-and-sour sauce, the diminutive burgers reminded me of those little darlings from White Castle, but without the same impacts – to the environment and to animals – of meat. Win-win-win.