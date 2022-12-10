Indian lamb kheema makes a flavorful base for versatile meals

The cover of Vishwesh Bhatt's new cookbook is a still-life photograph: Jars of black-eyed peas stand near silver ladles tinged with patina, and next to them, collard leaves fan out and over. Pert heirloom tomatoes, marbled purple eggplant and a bowl of okra fill the middle of the frame. In the front, whole and ground spices add color and the promise of so much flavor.
It's an effective and romantic illustration of Bhatt's childhood in India and adopted home in the American South.
"I want people to see me as I see myself: an immigrant, a son of immigrants, who chose to make the South his home, and in doing so became a Southern chef. I claim the American South, and this is my story," he writes in the introduction to "I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes From a Southern Chef."
I was immediately drawn into Bhatt's story, as I love both Indian food and the cuisine of the American South, and his book appealed to me as a daughter of immigrants who has struggled at times to claim the United States as home. "Recently, someone important asked me if I consider myself a Southern chef," Bhatt writes. "The answer is absolutely yes. I know that I wasn't born here, but this is where I have made my home, and this is where I make my living."
More than this, Bhatt wants to help redefine Southern food. "I want the food of my childhood, the flavors I grew up with, to become a part of the Southern culinary repertoire - just like tamales, lasagna, and kibbeh have become," he writes. "I want to show that the ingredients of the modern Southern pantry were very much the ingredients of my mother's pantry as well."
A delicious melange of cultures
His recipes are a delicious melange of the two cultures. Dishes like sweet potato turnovers with cardamom and black pepper; black-eyed pea and mustard green soup; peanut masala-stuffed baby eggplants; Gujarati-style okra pickle; and lamb kheema illustrate Bhatt's perspective in using the best of both cuisines to make his own harmonious whole.
I love making kheema, so I knew I wanted to share his version. It starts with ground lamb, which is often easier to find at grocery stores than specific cuts of lamb. (If you don't see it at your market, ask at the meat counter to be sure they don't have any in the back.) If you don't care for lamb, or can't find it, any other type of ground meat - or plant-based substitute - works well here. I've even made this with canned lentils.
As Bhatt explains, kheema "can apply to any loose ground meat, but lamb and goat kheema are by far the most common across India. Think of it as you would picadillo, or the filling for a sloppy Joe."
A great kheema relies on deeply caramelized onions, which provide a slightly sweet base. Caramelizing the onions takes the longest amount of time in this recipe, but because the onions are diced rather than sliced, they'll take less time to cook. Be patient, and let them darken slowly before stirring in ginger, garlic, a jalapeño and tomato paste. Next, yogurt adds richness, and helps bring together the flavors of cardamom, garam masala, Kashmiri chile powder and turmeric.
Before long, your kitchen will be filled with the most entrancing smells. Then, all you have to do is decide how you want to serve the kheema. I love it over rice, but Bhatt suggests folding it into "quesadillas, scrambled eggs, omelets, hand pies, and shepherd's pie. Eat it on soft buns, sloppy joe style, like they do on the streets in Mumbai, or use it for a pizza topping with some paneer and feta."
It's so versatile, you may want to double the recipe so that you can use it as a base for multiple meals throughout the week.