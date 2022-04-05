Mango dessert cups are a sweet treat, with little to no added sugar

This refreshing, no-cook dessert is all about the mango, showcasing the fruit's vibrant color, tropical flavor and inherent sweetness, while embellishing it just enough to make for an extra-special treat. Besides being simple to prepare, all the ingredients can be kept on hand in your cupboard and freezer, so it is ultra-convenient, too.
All you need to do is blend chunks of fresh or frozen (and defrosted) mango with light coconut milk until smooth, then stir that mixture with just enough dissolved gelatin so that, once set in the refrigerator, it becomes a softly bound, creamy, puddinglike dessert. If your mango is sweet enough, you won't need any added sugar, which is a nutritional plus, but you can always blend in a touch of honey or your sweetener of choice to taste.
Once set in individual serving cups, the pastel-colored "puddings" are topped with finely diced mango and a snow-white sprinkle of shredded coconut, beautifully announcing what's underneath, for a fruit-focused dessert with a fun, fresh twist.