New Orleans barbecue shrimp is a bowl of big, bold, buttery goodness

I have to ask for your indulgence. It is Mardi Gras and, once again, I'm missing Carnival – all the parades, the family parties, the costumes. So, I'm doing what I do whenever I'm away from New Orleans this time of year, I'm leaning into classic Crescent City fare to feed my soul.
Mardi Gras is a time of excess, and these New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are perfect. This decadent recipe will exceed all reasonable fat and cholesterol levels – I let myself have it about once a year.
For those unfamiliar with the dish, it's actually not "barbecue," but rather a skillet preparation in which jumbo or extra-large shrimp is quickly cooked in sticks of butter, ample Worcestershire sauce, plenty of black pepper, lemon and Creole spices.
Barbecue shrimp has long been associated with New Orleans, but in 2001, Times-Picayune dining critic Gene Bourg wrote that it is actually from the Midwest "given by a visiting Chicagoan to the late Pascal Radosta. It was a runaway success at Pascal's Manale, the Uptown restaurant that Radosta operated with his uncle, Frank Manale."
In 1954, Pascal's Manale restaurant added the shrimp to its menu and has held its recipe as a guarded secret ever since. Even when cookbook author Poppy Tooker was working on "Pascal's Manale Cookbook: A Family Tradition," she was unable to secure it. Instead, she included a recipe, which she described as very close to Manale's version.
Today, variations can be found on many restaurant menus in New Orleans and beyond, with each chef putting their stamp on it. It is always served with crispy French bread for dipping in the rich sauce.
Getting it just right
One of my favorite versions is from Mr. B's Bistro. In 2017, I watched then-Mr. B's Bistro executive chef Michelle McRaney make it at a food demonstration at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. I wrote about it then, and I've been making it this way ever since. On that spring day five years ago, McRaney, a generous, gifted chef who died in 2021, offered a few tips for getting it just right.
The biggest mistake people make is overcooking the shrimp, McRaney told me. She advised medium-high heat, so you can quickly melt the butter into the spicy sauce and get the shrimp just right.
Her other tips:
• Use the freshest, biggest shrimp you can find or afford – jumbo or at least extra large are best. Smaller shrimp will cook too quickly.
• Watch out for saltiness. Use unsalted butter and a low-salt Creole or Cajun seasoning (or make your own seasoning blend) to avoid adding too much.
• Don't rush the butter. Add bits and gently stir, letting the butter melt before adding more to allow the sauce to emulsify and become creamy.
Traditionally, barbecue shrimp is made with head-on shrimp. That makes for messy eating, but the heads add flavor to the broth. You can, however, peel them if you can't deal with the shells. (Pascal Manale's serves it with a bib!)
When I make this at home, I'm always in danger of filling up on crusty, warm bread dipped in the sauce. And while it's a great appetizer, when I eat it as a meal, I pair it with a salad of lightly dressed greens, and maybe, a glass of sparkling wine.