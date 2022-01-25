Kue nastar is a filled pastry popular in Indonesia at Tahun Bahru Imlek (Lunar New Year) and other holidays, such as Lebaran (Eid Mubarak) and Hari Natal (Christmas). Kue means cake, and the Dutch-influenced treat gets its name from the Indonesian word for pineapple "nanas" and the Dutch "taart," hence "nastar."
In Southeast Asia, people often make or buy the tarts to celebrate the new year.
Cookbook author Pat Tanumihardja learned how to make the bite-size pastry from her mother's friend, tante (meaning "auntie") Linda Lee. Using Lee's recipe as a foundation, Tanumihardja developed her own version, which uses salted butter, as well as a blend of all-purpose flour and cornstarch for a melt-in-your-mouth pastry.