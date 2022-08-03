Pickle pizza, with Canadian bacon and dill, delivers big flavor

Pickles on pizza? You've probably seen this topping popping up on pies all around the country. We were inspired to create our own after tasting the "Kinda Big Dill" pie from Quad City Pizza in Minnesota.
The mornay sauce was adapted from Jacques Pépin's recipe in "A French Chef Cooks at Home." We reduced the yield of the sauce (and added a bit of garlic), but you may still have some leftover. Use it to make another pizza or to dress vegetables, or top eggs, chicken or fish. Also, it freezes beautifully.
We preferred this pie with a thin crust, but if you want to mimic Quad City's dough, make the one included in this recipe, Quad Cities-Style Pizza. For thicker crust, use 1 pound rather than a 1/2 pound of dough. You'll need to increase the baking time, to 13 to 15 minutes.
Also, we found store-bought sliced pickles too thick for this use, so we bought whole dill pickles and sliced them to about 1/8-inch thickness.
Make the pizza vegetarian or add thinly sliced Canadian bacon or ham. To save time and effort, use store-bought dough and substitute store-bought alfredo sauce for the mornay.