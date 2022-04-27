I've gone on record in praise of tempeh, the fermented soybean cakes that are a staple in my plant-based diet. Nutritionally, it's a superstar, high in protein, fiber and probiotics. And when it's cooked right, it has a nutty taste and soft-but-dense texture, making it fit seamlessly into preparations that usually call for meat.
Let me repeat that qualifier: "when it's cooked right." If you merely pan-fry a whole block of tempeh and season it with nothing but salt and pepper, you'll end up with something dry and uninteresting. Add some liquid, in the form of steam or a braising sauce, and the tempeh opens up, leaving it able to soak up flavor. It also becomes pleasantly soft, while retaining some chew.
Turns out, the Instant Pot is a great way to cook it. (Is there anything the IP can't do?) In this recipe from the America's Test Kitchen crew, you use the pot to braise it in a mixture that features gochujang, the Korean spicy-sweet chile paste, then cook down the sauce until it's thick enough to coat the tempeh pieces.
The dish is tasty enough to eat just like that, perhaps with rice or noodles. But for something more festive, you pair it with quick-pickled vegetables and wrap it all up in leaves of Bibb or butter lettuce. The crunchy, tart pickles act as foils to the spicy tempeh, and the lettuce-wrap setup makes them fun to assemble and eat, no utensils required.
