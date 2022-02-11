Inside this 30-minute spicy shrimp bowl recipe are two mini recipes – a clever, flavor-bomb of a sauce and a quick spiced-nut technique. I've committed both to memory and have since carried them over to other dishes.
I love when I find little gems – a nugget of wisdom on a technique, a sauce or a flavor combo – that makes me a better, faster and nimbler cook.
The shrimp bowl comes from "Feeding the Frasers" by Sammy Moniz, a cookbook featuring 100 recipes that Moniz makes for her family, including her husband, champion CrossFit athlete Mat Fraser. The cookbook features dishes drawn from her popular Instagram account of the same name.
If you make a few of the recipes, you'll see why Moniz has almost 400,000 followers. This dish is an example of the ease and flavor she embraces.
First the sauce: We've written about our favorite store-bought condiments, described how to make ones we love and even zeroed in on specific ones, such as gochujang. I'm adding this quick soy-ginger-garlic sauce to my list of top homemade condiments.
One great thing about it is that I could make it with ingredients that I already have in my kitchen. Maybe you can, too. It begins with a 1/4 cup of low-sodium soy sauce. You whisk in three tablespoons rice vinegar (or you can use any vinegar you have) and ketchup. Then, you season that with a little sesame oil, fresh garlic, ginger and a bit of jarred chili sauce to create a thick, spicy-sweet mixture. (If you don't like sesame oil, add olive oil or any neutral oil, but you do need a little fat in the mix. I have made it without the chili sauce as well and it was a bit less wonderful, but still quite good.)
For this recipe, after lightly pan frying cornmeal-dusted shrimp, you pour the sauce over and toss until they are well-coated. The sauced shrimp are served atop a bed of steamed rice and topped with those spicy nuts I mentioned.
The nuts are toasted in a skillet on the stovetop. Moniz describes the cashews as kickin' because you cook them in a tablespoon of the chili sauce (I used Huy Fong Chili Garlic Sauce) until lightly browned, dry and a little sticky. Then, while still warm, sprinkle them with orange zest and sesame seeds and lightly toss.
The cashews were so good, I had to stop myself from snacking on them while I pan-fried the shrimp. So far, I've tried this easy treatment with slivered almonds and pumpkins seeds, too.
The sauce, I've tossed with plain chicken strips that I first pan-fried in a bit of olive oil until browned. I've also used it to lightly coat battered, fried catfish strips, too.
Oh, and, of course, try the components in this rice bowl just as Moniz recommends. We greedily devoured the shrimp bowl. Bet you will, too.