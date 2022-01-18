I'm a sucker for a good baked pasta - crispy topping, bubbling sauce, maybe a little cheese (or a lot) - but I've never considered it a particularly streamlined affair. You've got to boil and drain the pasta before tossing it with the other ingredients, and if you're making a separate sauce, that's at least three bowls, blenders and/or pots to clean.
As much as I appreciate recipes that require less cleanup, it wasn't until I read Anna Jones's new book that I made the connection between one-pot cooking and eco-consciousness. Even though Jones doesn't directly draw that line, the book's title, "One Pot, Plan, Planet," does. And it makes sense: Fewer dishes means less water. But that also means more time to cook, which might mean more time to cook from scratch.
Jones includes a recipe for baked pasta that requires you to dirty exactly one pan - a casserole dish - and a small mixing bowl for the topping. The key is to put the pasta in the casserole dried and add enough liquid to cook it with the other ingredients, lasagna-style.
Those ingredients include touches that give this a Spanish vibe: smoked paprika, of course, plus jarred roasted red peppers, sliced olives, sherry vinegar and a small amount of Manchego cheese. With those and the three types of fennel in the mix - bulb, fronds and seeds - the bake ends up with a satisfyingly deep, piquant flavor.
You'll love the comfort you get from this warming dish, and you'll love getting back the time you otherwise would've spent cleaning up afterward.
Smoked Paprika Pasta Bake
Adapted from "One Pot, Pan, Planet" by Anna Jones (Knopf, 2022)
Active time: 30 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
8 servings
Storage Notes: Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.
INGREDIENTS
1 large white onion (10 ounces), chopped
1 fennel bulb (7 ounces), chopped, plus fronds for topping
3 garlic cloves, chopped
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
1 pound dried penne or other short pasta shapes, such as fusilli
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 small bunch fresh parsley, roughly chopped
3 roasted red peppers from a jar, drained and chopped
1/4 cup pitted green olives, sliced
1 1/2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth, heated, plus more if needed
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated Manchego cheese (may substitute Parmesan cheese or vegan cheese)
DIRECTIONS
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, toss together the onion, fennel, garlic, oil, fennel seeds, salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are starting to soften but not yet browning.
Add to the baking dish the pasta, tomatoes, parsley, red peppers, olives, vinegar, and paprika. Stir to thoroughly combine, taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper as needed. Pour the broth over the mixture, adding more if needed so the liquid barely covers the pasta. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes, or until the pasta is tender and has absorbed the water.
While the pasta is baking, chop the wispiest parts of the fennel fronds until you have 1/3 cup. In a small bowl, mix the fennel fronds with the breadcrumbs and cheese.
When the pasta is ready, remove the foil, scatter the breadcrumb mixture on top and bake, uncovered, for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden and crisp on top. Remove from the oven and let the dish rest for at least 10 minutes before serving, so the sauce thickens. Serve hot.
Nutrition information per serving (1 heaping cup) | Calories: 314; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 3 mg; Sodium: 649 mg; Carbohydrates: 55 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.