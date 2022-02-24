I made wraps for my husband and foster son the other day: whole wheat tortillas I rolled around baby spinach, warm hummus with chickpeas and cherry tomatoes, plus some leftover cooked ground turkey for them and a little cauliflower salad for me.
The 13-year-old ate his quickly, then asked me to make him another one – a common occurrence in our household. I noticed that he had a little spinach and tomato still on his plate, so I asked him to finish it before I made him seconds. "I can't eat that," he said. "It tastes disgusting."
"But you just ate it inside your wrap!" I countered.
"It was covered up with other things," he said.
The exchange made me think of Jessica Seinfeld. She made her name – as a cookbook author, anyhow – as the writer behind "Deceptively Delicious," whose point was to sneak vegetables onto your kids' plates by, say, pureeing cauliflower into mac and cheese. The book generated no small amount of controversy by advocating an idea that some critics pilloried: How can you teach children to love vegetables if they don't know the vegetables are there?
Ever since we started parenting this teenager who would rather down a pile of chicken wings or a bowl of noodles than anything that resembles a leaf, I'm more sympathetic to her point than I was before. If you can serve your family something that tastes good and that happens to be good for them, do you need to call attention to the vegetables? Maybe not, at least not at first. Baby steps, right?
Seinfeld's latest book, "Vegan, at Times," is built on the idea that eating more plant-based meals can improve your and your family's health, and in it she displays some of the same savvy about the kinds of foods that will appeal to the eaters and to the busy cook trying to feed them. There's chocolate banana bread, which she calls "the first vegan item in our house that was unanimously approved," then writes, "Full disclosure: they did not, still do not, know it is vegan." And there's a taco salad that uses a spiced lentil-walnut mixture she names, simply, "Meat," quotation marks included.
I was most drawn to a recipe that combines two of my favorite things: pasta and (surprise, surprise) beans. In Seinfeld's hands, the latter becomes a creamy sauce for the former, especially once you employ a generous amount of pasta cooking water to help turn it silky. She uses cannellini beans, amping up their flavor with garlic and red pepper flakes and topping the dish with toasted pine nuts and grated lemon zest for a little brightness.
It's the sort of thing you can turn around in a half-hour, boiling the pasta, mashing canned (or your own precooked) beans by hand, and tossing it all together. If you think it would help you sell the dish to an otherwise-skeptical teenager (or spouse), feel free to call it Creamy Rigatoni, and leave out the words "cannellini bean." I won't judge.