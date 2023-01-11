This one-pot rice and beans dish is full of comfort, Persian flavor

Whenever I got sick as a kid, my mom wouldn't make chicken soup - she'd serve me mushy rice and yogurt. Many rice-eating cultures eat rice and yogurt together as a meal or to ease an upset stomach. I grew to love the simple meal; it was calming and nourishing enough to sustain me through the worst of a fever. It's still something I yearn for, whether I'm feeling under the weather or just want a dose of comfort.
This recipe for herby rice and beans, served with a pat of butter and a dollop of yogurt, is a grown-up version of my childhood comfort food. It was inspired by two Persian dishes: sabzi polo, an herbaceous rice often served with kebabs or roasts, and ghormeh sabzi, a stew of herbs, lamb and kidney beans.
Though herb-forward dishes are popular around Nowruz, the Iranian new year, which takes place in the spring, I've adapted this recipe to use dried herbs, which are easy to find year-round.
I borrowed the multistep, one-pot technique from a method Iranians sometimes use to make rice dishes such as tahdig. You start by boiling rice in plenty of salted water, as though it's pasta, before steaming it. I like adding a dried lime - a signature ingredient in ghormeh sabzi - to the water, to start flavoring the rice as it cooks. You don't need to rinse it before boiling it this way, as you'll drain away all of the excess starchy water, leaving behind fluffy, individual grains of rice.
That same pot gets rinsed out, dried and used to saute a big bunch of sliced scallions until they start to caramelize. Then in goes lots of finely chopped spinach and several tablespoons of dried herbs, including fenugreek.
Dried fenugreek is fairly easy to find at spice shops; it may also be labeled methi. If you have access to fresh, use that, finely chopped. Whether dried or fresh, fenugreek will add its signature sweet-bitter scent to the dish - and perfume your whole home as the rice cooks.
I tend to dry bunches of herbs in the fall, so by this time of winter they're crisp and crumbly and ready to be used in dishes like this. It's also easy to substitute fresh herbs here if you'd like - just see the substitution section, below.
Next, it's time to mix it all together: The parcooked rice goes in, along with a (drained and rinsed) can of kidney beans. Stir well, so the greens fall in among the grains. Then, cover tightly and allow the rice to finish cooking in the residual moisture on low heat. After about 12 minutes, you'll have wonderfully fluffy rice, tinted green and studded with plump beans. It's delicious topped with a pat of butter and creamy yogurt on the side.