A hearty, filling, one-pot meal can be a lifesaver on busy weeknights, and this recipe is no exception. Two pantry staples – canned beans and rice – form the base of this dish, and it's bursting with mushroom flavor thanks to the pairing of canned fungi and a retro recipe shortcut: condensed cream of mushroom soup.
You'll start by sauteing a diced onion with canned mushroom pieces and stems in olive oil. (Make sure to pat the mushrooms dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels to limit splattering.) Dried thyme, black pepper and garlic powder complement the mushrooms and diced onion beautifully, filling your kitchen with an alluring aroma as they mingle in the pan.
The canned condensed cream of mushroom soup doubles down on the fungi's earthy umami flavor. The old-school ingredient often associated with green bean casserole at Thanksgiving can be incredibly useful in a variety of instances, particularly for those reliant on canned goods and other pantry items for much of their cooking.
Just the right amount of oomph
My first recipe test stopped there, more or less, and while I enjoyed the taste of my new creation, I couldn't help but wonder: Could it be more?
Then I remembered the leftover bottle of Worcestershire sauce I purchased to make Cincinnati Chili. It's not a regular part of my cooking arsenal – anchovies are a traditional component of the condiment and I have a fish allergy. However, there are now vegan versions that I can enjoy – but using it reminded me that a couple of tablespoons are a magic bullet for adding umami and pizazz. A few dashes later, I found it gave just the right amount of oomph my palate was looking for. (If you don't already have a bottle in your pantry, this dish is still delicious without it.)
After the ingredients have simmered and the rice is steamed and soft, scoop the beautifully beige masterpiece into bowls and top with French's Crispy Fried Onions – which I've now taken to eating like potato chips – for a bit of crunch. (Alternatively, jarred fried shallots commonly found in Asian markets would work well, too.)