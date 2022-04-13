Hello there! I'm Marta, the chef and author of Sense and Edibility, a food site where I teach folks everything I know about cooking, baking and cocktail-making.
In February, more than 30 fellow Black food creators published a collaborative project called Eat the Culture's Black History Month Virtual Potluck, which took a look at the concept of Afrofuturism and explored what that looks like through the lens of food.
Writer Ytasha Womack defines Afrofuturism as "an intersection of imagination, technology, the future, and liberation."
Today's recipe, for Salmorejo de Jueyes (Crab Stew) with Coconut Grits Cakes, highlights how the past and future crashed at that intersection. It's the love child of two cuisines with a history of derision and displacement – African American soul food and Puerto Rican.
Rather than using the traditional stovetop cooking method, I steamed the grits in banana leaves, which gave them a thicker, shapeable consistency. Though grits are a staple in many soul food recipes, I'm basing this coconut-flavored version on Puerto Rican funche – a firmer style of polenta, which is often served with stewed beans. Here, we're making it with white corn grits.
Salmorejo de jueyes is a dish that, for my family, has direct ties to Loíza, Puerto Rico – the heart of Afro-Puerto Rican culture. Traditionally, it's prepared with aromatics, a thick tomato sauce and lumps of sweet crab meat.
The concept of my dish is tied to the Afrofuturism theme in that it provides a visual representation of the plight of Black and brown communities affected by gentrification. As a Black and Puerto Rican child with familial ties to Brooklyn and the eastern region of Puerto Rico, it's not lost on me that the neighborhoods where my family comes from are now being completely transformed into nearly unrecognizable urban "utopias" or tax shelters for B-list celebrities.
So-called "ethnic" cuisine, even that which was birthed in the United States, such as grits, is often made into a spectacle. Because both of my parents were active-duty military, we were often moved to less racially diverse locales. The struggle of most children with parents like mine was played out in the school cafeteria. Recipes like this tomato and sofrito-based crab stew really threw folks for a loop. The sauce has a distinct aroma that would waft through the cafeteria and incite jeers or mock fainting from my schoolmates. But if Mom sent me to school with salmorejo de jueyes in my lunchbox, not eating it wasn't an option. Ridicule be damned. All that was left to do was grin and bear it and hope that Mom would give me a turkey sandwich for lunch the next day.
Now the same dishes whose "weirdness" I had to explain to people who stereotyped what little they knew of Black Americans and who had never even met a Puerto Rican are becoming new culinary trends. Much like the neighborhoods that were, for decades, if not centuries, unappealing to mainstream America, the foods of my past (and my ancestors), such as grits and plantains, are being "elevated" to suit the palates of people who had never heard of them 10 or 15 years ago.
Going forward, reclaiming our ancestors' cuisines is vital to protecting our cultures, but in doing that, we can also expose others to what makes these cuisines unique. By doing both, the hope is that we can all respect and honor that shared experience. Eat the Culture's mission is to continue to champion Black food creatives to further that hope.