This sweet potato gratin with mushrooms is an easy indulgence

After a glorious, too-brief autumn, it feels like winter in Washington. The trees, bare arms outstretched toward the sky, are mostly free of leaves. Fat, furry squirrels leap from branch to branch, chasing one another's' tails in a mad quest for the last few acorns. The sun rises later than I'd like, and sets before I'm done writing for the day. Thanksgiving is near, and before long, the end of this year.
I'm slowly getting into holiday mode and looking for excuses to indulge. Sometimes that looks like a caramel-filled bonbon after lunch. Sometimes it might be a crisp gin martini with extra olives. Sometimes it's a slice of pie in the afternoon. Other days it might be a rich dinner with this sweet potato gratin with mushrooms and thyme at its center.
I started dreaming up this recipe back when the days were still hot and humid. That's how it is with recipe development - we're always working a season or two ahead. But I could imagine how chilly the air would get come November, and what I'd want to eat after a damp day of cold, hard rain. Soup is the easy answer, but when you are looking for something a little luxurious, consider this one-pan gratin with tender vegetables bathed in salty, thyme-scented cream, dotted with mushrooms.
I like it served simply, with a quick and crunchy green salad with a lemony dressing on the side to brighten up the plate.
This isn't everyday food - it's extravagance. Simple, and not too expensive, the gratin works as a main course or side dish. It might even be nice as a side to your Thanksgiving meal.
Speaking of: That's the best part of Thanksgiving, isn't it, the sides? I think so. I can't wait to load up my plate with stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, roasted carrots, salad, rolls, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and maybe, maybe a tiny bit of turkey.