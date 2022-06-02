I'm an equal-opportunity vegetable lover, but most people I know struggle to appreciate at least one, if not more. For my husband, it's okra. For one of my colleagues, cauliflower. Yet another co-worker can't stand zucchini. I've known beet haters and mushroom foes – and offered my counsel to both.
Eitan Bernath understands. The TikTok star, cookbook author and now culinary director at "The Drew Barrymore Show" remembers growing up a picky eater. "I just ate bread," he tells me over a Zoom call from New York City. "I mean, let's be clear, I still love bread, but now I eat much more than bread."
Vegetables are the last category of foods, Bernath, 20, learned to embrace. Honestly, he's still learning.
What has helped him make the leap? Cooking. He became obsessed with it as a child, studying videos to help him understand the regional cooking of India, collecting equipment and spices the way other kids were collecting Nintendo DS game cartridges. Pretty quickly, as he puts it, "I started running out of things to cook that I like to eat. There's only so many things you can make out of carbs."
So potatoes – that irresistible gateway vegetable – led to cauliflower, which led to Brussels sprouts, and so on. Today, Bernath has strong opinions about the best ways to cook vegetables – after all, that's part of the key to appreciating them – but also about another tried-and-true strategy for expanding one's palate. "My number-one advice to people who are just getting started in the kitchen is to start cooking food you know you already like to eat," he says. "And honestly, the same advice applies to vegetables."
Take broccoli, something Bernath has embraced only recently. When he ate it dressed with some of his favorite flavors – chili oil, mushroom soy sauce, mirin and rice vinegar – "it was pretty easy to like."
A brilliant technique
The same strategy applies to the recipe I'm sharing here from his first book, "Eitan Eats the World." It's a triple-pea salad, full of crisp textures from the juicy raw snow and snap peas, a little starchiness from (barely) cooked English peas, richness and fat from Parmesan to cut through a zingy dressing, and the crowning touch: fried farro. "Anyone who follows me on Snapchat knows I love, love to fry food. So that was what I thought the salad needed."
It's a brilliant technique, really: You cook the farro until tender, get it good and dry, then fry it for several minutes in hot oil. Its inclusion turns the salad into the crunchiest in memory. I didn't need the farro to turn me onto the wonders of this trio of peas, but it helped turn the salad from something that might have seemed fairly straightforward into something I couldn't stop eating.
Every vegetable deserves such crave-worthiness, don't you think?